Royal AM coach John Maduka praises his team for their fighting spirit

Royal AM are growing in confidence and proving to be one of the Premiership’s surprise packages this season after they snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against a visiting SuperSport United to consolidate their place in the top five.

Thamsanqa Gabuza put United ahead after half an hour at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban and the three-time champions led until referee's optional time when Zukile Mkhize and substitute Menzi Masuku scored two goals in two minutes to knock the wind out of the visitors' sails.

After nine matches, Royal are third on the DStv Premiership standings with 17 points, two behind joint leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and second-placed Stellenbosch.

Defending champions Sundowns, who have played two matches less, host Maritzburg United at Loftus on Wednesday evening.