‘They really change gears in the last minutes of a game’: Fans react to Royal AM’s win overSuperSport United

Football fans have given Royal AM flowers following an impressive game on Tuesday.

Royal AM wowed fans with a late comeback in the final stages for a 2-1 win over SuperSport United at Chatsworth Stadium and secured the third spot on the DStv Premiership table.

Menzi Masuku was the hero of the team for sealing an epic comeback win after Zukhile Mkhize bagged the equaliser goal in the 90th minute.

United claimed the lead on the half-hour mark after Thamsanqa Gabuza scored, following a corner kick that saw Luke Fleurs have his goal-bound header cleared off the line.

Celebrating in style, Flamboyant Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize took to Instagram to gloat about the team securing three points.

“I am allowed to cheat and eat a big bowl of desert, put my feet up and relax. Well done to my boys Royal AM for stealing three points against SuperSport, the final score being 2-1. It is not over until the fat lady sings,” she wrote.