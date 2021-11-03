‘They really change gears in the last minutes of a game’: Fans react to Royal AM’s win overSuperSport United
Football fans have given Royal AM flowers following an impressive game on Tuesday.
Royal AM wowed fans with a late comeback in the final stages for a 2-1 win over SuperSport United at Chatsworth Stadium and secured the third spot on the DStv Premiership table.
Menzi Masuku was the hero of the team for sealing an epic comeback win after Zukhile Mkhize bagged the equaliser goal in the 90th minute.
United claimed the lead on the half-hour mark after Thamsanqa Gabuza scored, following a corner kick that saw Luke Fleurs have his goal-bound header cleared off the line.
Celebrating in style, Flamboyant Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize took to Instagram to gloat about the team securing three points.
“I am allowed to cheat and eat a big bowl of desert, put my feet up and relax. Well done to my boys Royal AM for stealing three points against SuperSport, the final score being 2-1. It is not over until the fat lady sings,” she wrote.
In a separate post, Mkhize praised her boys for a stellar performance,.
“This is how my boys followed the brief and came through. Well done on a stellar performance. You made us proud. Remember it’s less about how you start but rather how you finish and you finished strong,” said Mkhize.
On social media, many fans shared the same sentiment as Mkhize and applauded the team for their impressive game.
Here is a snapshot of some reactions:
Royal AM just love a 𝙇𝘼𝙏𝙀 winner 😅— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 2, 2021
Menzi Masuku seals an epic comeback win against SuperSport and you just know the celebrations will be going off in the stands 🥳#DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/u1T1xTVWt3
Two stoppage time goals for Royal AM put them back into third place ahead of SuperSport United.— Lorenz Köhler (@Lorenz_KO) November 2, 2021
That’s a run of seven games without defeat under John Maduka with five wins and two draws. Impressive.
pic.twitter.com/IUVQnNIquh
Where are those prophets of doom who predicted relagation for Royal AM. Shapaaa mamkhize shapaa#royal am— Nku9_ndlovu (@Nku9N) November 2, 2021
Royal AM is the only team that will stop Sundown's #DStvPrem— #WeNeedAmaNdebeleOnTV (@thandomahlangu_) November 2, 2021
Did you see how encouraged Royal AM players even during Added Time???— Blessing (@van_blessin) November 2, 2021
If not, try to remember the bonuses that Mamkhize used to motivate players#RoyalAM #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/03p2ZdUD0I
Royal AM really change gears in the last minutes of a game— Midday Starring (@Ur_BoY_Mystro) November 2, 2021
Royal AM have now scored 15 goals in 7 games ⚽🔥— Kgotso Mmetse Seroka🖐️ (@klmmetse) November 2, 2021
1 vs Cape Town City
1 vs Chippa United
4 vs Kaizer Chiefs
4 vs TS Galaxy
1 vs Maritzburg United
2 vs Marumo Gallants
2 vs Supersport United
Currently the highest goal scorers in the League right now
Mam Mkhize!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
Royal AM is running this show, love or hate them, they are HERE pic.twitter.com/lq1WPywBir— Azania Black (@Azania__Black) November 2, 2021