Mamelodi Sundowns women off to a win in Champions League finals in Cairo
Mamelodi Sundowns’ women’s team got off to a winning start to the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League finals tournament in Cairo with a 1-0 win against Kenya’s Vihiga Queens at Al-Salam Stadium.
Downs’ women took the lead in the Group B opening game when forward Melinda Kgadiete chipped Queens’ goalkeeper in just the third minute and coach Jerry Tshabalala’s team held out with their single-goal lead until the end.
Sundowns face Nigeria's Rivers Angels on Tuesday before wrapping up the group phase against ASFAR of Morocco on November 12.
It's a way of life.— #TotalEnergiesCAFWCL (@CAFwomen) November 6, 2021
It's South Africa.
It's Mamelodi Sundowns FC.#TotalEnergiesCAFWCL | #ItsTimeItsNow | @SundownsLadies pic.twitter.com/sIZe67cjnw
Banyana Ba Style qualified for the finals by winning of the inaugural Women’s Champions League Cosafa qualifiers in September with a 3-0 victory over Black Rhinos Queens of Zimbabwe in the final.
Sundowns, the women's Hollywoodbets Super League leaders and defending champions, entered the Women's Champions League finals on the brink of retaining their domestic title, needing just a point to seal the championship.
They have enjoyed excellent form domestically throughout the season and are without a defeat for a second campaign running.
⚽ FULL TIME!— #TotalEnergiesCAFWCL (@CAFwomen) November 6, 2021
🇰🇪 @Vihigaqueens 0-1 @SundownsLadies 🇿🇦
Sundowns Ladies edge Vihiga Queens to bag their first 3⃣ points in the #TotalEnergiesCAFWCL! ✌️#ItsTimeItsNow pic.twitter.com/pfIoI1W73v
The Women’s Champions League kicked off on Friday with Egypt’s Wadi Degla beating Mali's AS Mande 3-1 in Group A. Later on Friday Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies beat Equatorial Guinea’s Malabo Kings, also 3-1.
The final will be played on November 19.