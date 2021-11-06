Mamelodi Sundowns women off to a win in Champions League finals in Cairo

Mamelodi Sundowns’ women’s team got off to a winning start to the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League finals tournament in Cairo with a 1-0 win against Kenya’s Vihiga Queens at Al-Salam Stadium.

Downs’ women took the lead in the Group B opening game when forward Melinda Kgadiete chipped Queens’ goalkeeper in just the third minute and coach Jerry Tshabalala’s team held out with their single-goal lead until the end.

Sundowns face Nigeria's Rivers Angels on Tuesday before wrapping up the group phase against ASFAR of Morocco on November 12.