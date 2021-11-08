'Dolly should run for councillor in Soweto' — Mzansi weighs in on Chiefs' last-gasp Soweto Derby win

Kaizer Chiefs fans are not impressed with coach Stuart Baxter, despite their team beating fierce rivals Orlando Pirates at the weekend.

Chiefs secured three points with one of the last kicks of the game when Keagan Dolly buried a penalty after Nigerian centre-back Olisa Ndah's error.

Dolly first put his side ahead in the 49th minute after a defensive blunder from Thulani Hlatshwayo, only for Pirates' Linda Mntambo to equalise in the last 10 minutes of the 90.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos watched the match and said he believed Pirates were the better side.

“I find Orlando Pirates were the better team, and it was by a mistake of a player [Ndah] that they lost the game,” he said.

While most were just relieved to have the three points and bragging rights over their rivals, some Amakhosi fans agreed with Broos and took to social media to lambaste Baxter.

Here's a look at some of the reactions: