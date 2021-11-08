Soccer

'Dolly should run for councillor in Soweto' — Mzansi weighs in on Chiefs' last-gasp Soweto Derby win

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
08 November 2021 - 12:05
A pair of goals from Keagan Dolly gave the bragging rights to Chiefs fans. File image.
A pair of goals from Keagan Dolly gave the bragging rights to Chiefs fans. File image.
Image: BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs fans are not impressed with coach Stuart Baxter, despite their team beating fierce rivals Orlando Pirates at the weekend.

Chiefs secured three points with one of the last kicks of the game when Keagan Dolly buried a penalty after Nigerian centre-back Olisa Ndah's error.

Dolly first put his side ahead in the 49th minute after a defensive blunder from Thulani Hlatshwayo, only for Pirates' Linda Mntambo to equalise in the last 10 minutes of the 90.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos watched the match and said he believed Pirates were the better side.

“I find Orlando Pirates were the better team, and it was by a mistake of a player [Ndah] that they lost the game,” he said.

While most were just relieved to have the three points and bragging rights over their rivals, some Amakhosi fans agreed with Broos and took to social media to lambaste Baxter.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

MORE

Baxter after Chiefs beat rivals Pirates: 'I have to say that it was deserved'

Perhaps it was not surprising that both sets of coaches claimed their teams had out-performed the other in Saturday’s DStv Premiership Soweto derby, ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Fadlu Davids: Stuart Baxter ‘apology’ provided proof of Pirates’ ‘total domination’ of Chiefs

Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids claimed “total dominance” of the game, claiming Kaizer Chiefs counterpart Stuart Baxter’s apologies for ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Soweto derby | Chiefs player ratings against rivals Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs claimed the Soweto derby bragging rights after beating traditional rivals Orlando Pirates 2-1 in a thrilling league clash at FNB ...
Sport
1 day ago

Soweto derby | Orlando Pirates player ratings against rivals Kaizer Chiefs

Two crucial mistakes by Orlando Pirates central defenders Thulani Hlatshwayo and Olisa Ndah in the second half against their Soweto rivals Kaizer ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Chiefs coach Baxter hits back at Bafana boss Broos over Ngcobo comments Soccer
  2. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | When the proof is not in the pudding, don’t even taste ... Sport
  3. WATCH | Unexpected twist in search for Soweto houses painted in Chiefs' and ... Soccer
  4. Sundowns will ‘seek legal advice’ on Peter Khoabane’s bribery allegation Soccer
  5. LIVE BLOG: Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 Orlando Pirates, all the Soweto derby action Soccer

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021