Why coach Dan Malesela is lying awake in bed at night since joining Marumo Gallants
Since his arrival at Marumo Gallants a few days ago, coach Dan “Dance” Malesela has spent sleepless nights trying to figure out how to fix the team’s goal scoring problem.
Malesela, who has been out of a job since early last year when he was sacked by Chippa United, joined a bottom-of-the-log Gallants side that has managed to score only three goals after nine matches.
As a result of their shyness in front of goal, Gallants remain the only team in the DStv Premiership yet to register victory and this makes Malesela's task unenviable.
“The biggest challenge I have is this thing of a lack of goals, and that is number one on my agenda because we have to score goals,” said Malesela.
“It comes from training, there is also the mental aspect of it to say why do we play and why do we want to keep possession.
"From Sunday when I had the first session with the players, I emphasised the goal scoring part and playing with a purpose and always thinking about goals.
“It is also saying when we don’t have the ball, what do we do to get it back quick and go and find more goals?
"It is the mindset that needs to be fixed because sometimes you just get excited to make passes and the opposition doesn’t touch the ball but we cannot score.
“That mindset must change because the purpose of the game is to score goals and more goals and while scoring goals you must entertain.
"There should be a structure where people can see this team is well trained.
“Sometimes when you find people in the middle of the season you have to fix a lot of things but I don’t think these players are unfit.”
Malesela enjoys working with ball players and the club currently has the likes of Miguel Timm, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo, Celimpilo Ngema, Thabo Mnyamane and Joseph Molangoane.
“The other reason I took this job is that in my mind I know that this is the team that one can work with.
"They have been playing some good football although they have not been getting the results.
“Looking at how they play, there are a lot of points you can coach to make this team successful.
"I also welcome the opportunity that has been afforded to me by the club. When they asked, I didn’t hesitate because based on the players they have in the squad.
“I don’t think that they have been doing that bad, we just have to bring that some changes in terms of our approach. During my stay at home, I have also been working on how to improve myself through research and how to improve players.
“I didn’t have too much of insight as to how the club is run and all that but sometimes you hear stories about clubs but you find out that they are not really the whole truth.
“The reality is that all clubs have challenges and I am working with someone like Harris Choeu who is the technical director and I know very well. A lot of things are going to depend on the hunger from the players, they need to be hungry and compete.
“I don’t want a situation any more where people feel like I own this position. People must put pressure. If you are not playing don’t give up and put pressure at training and that will improve the team.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.