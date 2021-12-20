From PSL 'flops' to 'title challengers' and Covid-19 outbreak: Kaizer Chiefs’ season has been a rollercoaster
Tales will be told and books written about Kaizer Chiefs’ start to the 2021/2022 PSL season, which started badly and picked up, only to be knocked back down by the Covid-19 pandemic.
We take a look at the season so far, and the drama on and off the pitch that has kept Amakhosi fans on the edge of their seats.
‘LEAGUE IS ALREADY LOST’
The Soweto giants’ title chances looked to be shot before they had even begun when they slumped to a four-match winless streak in September and early October.
All the highs from a Caf Champions League final appearance and the return of Stuart Baxter to the helm seemed to fall flat when Chiefs opened their league campaign with a goalless draw against TS Galaxy.
They seemed to bounce straight back with a 2-1 win over Baroka.
Then the wheels came off the bus with a loss to Sundowns and a shock 4-1 defeat to Royal AM. Draws with bottom-placed Gallant and struggling AmaZulu saw many baying for Baxter’s blood.
A TimesLIVE poll at the time found 54% believed the club would “be lucky to avoid relegation”.
‘BACK WHERE WE BELONG’
The international break in October came at a good time for the club, with Chiefs going on a five-match winning streak and seven games unbeaten.
The run catapulted them to second on the table and suddenly Chiefs’ fans were dreaming of a first league title since 2015.
Baxter had been the man at the wheel when they won the PSL that season, and many believed he could repeat the feat.
‘WE CAN'T EVEN PUT OUT A YOUTH TEAM’
Then December came, and with it a rise in Covid-19 infections across the country.
A new variant of the coronavirus, Omicron, had the world in a tizz and Kaizer Chiefs reported 31 of their players and staff had contracted the Covid-19.
They wrote to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to ask for a postponement of all four of their league matches in December. They argued that the cases, and closure of their training facility amid the outbreak, meant they would not be unable to put together a team for their matches.
TimesLIVE learnt that Chiefs’ initial request was declined by the PSL, and was taken to an executive committee meeting a few days later.
Chiefs instructed FNB stadium management that their match against Cape Town City would not go ahead, a decision that saw their rivals and match day officials locked out of the venue before kickoff.
They also decided against travelling to KwaZulu-Natal for their match against Lamontville Golden Arrows after their case numbers rose to 36.
Their decision seemed to have the backing of fans, who said PSL fixtures should be postponed to keep footballers and staff from getting infected.
STUTTERING RESTART
Chiefs returned to action two weeks later under the guidance of assistant coach Arthur Zwane, as Baxter recovered from Covid-19.
It started well with a 3-1 win over Swallows FC, but then turned sour with a narrow 1-0 loss to Royal AM, their second defeat to the newcomers this season.
