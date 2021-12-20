From PSL 'flops' to 'title challengers' and Covid-19 outbreak: Kaizer Chiefs’ season has been a rollercoaster

Tales will be told and books written about Kaizer Chiefs’ start to the 2021/2022 PSL season, which started badly and picked up, only to be knocked back down by the Covid-19 pandemic.

We take a look at the season so far, and the drama on and off the pitch that has kept Amakhosi fans on the edge of their seats.

‘LEAGUE IS ALREADY LOST’

The Soweto giants’ title chances looked to be shot before they had even begun when they slumped to a four-match winless streak in September and early October.

All the highs from a Caf Champions League final appearance and the return of Stuart Baxter to the helm seemed to fall flat when Chiefs opened their league campaign with a goalless draw against TS Galaxy.

They seemed to bounce straight back with a 2-1 win over Baroka.

Then the wheels came off the bus with a loss to Sundowns and a shock 4-1 defeat to Royal AM. Draws with bottom-placed Gallant and struggling AmaZulu saw many baying for Baxter’s blood.

A TimesLIVE poll at the time found 54% believed the club would “be lucky to avoid relegation”.