Soccer

'I’m reading a lot about me in the papers,' says ex-Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt

20 December 2021 - 13:37 By MARK GLEESON
Gavin Hunt and Chippa United parted ways after a difficult few months.
Gavin Hunt and Chippa United parted ways after a difficult few months.
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

Gavin Hunt has no immediate plans for a return to the game, content to enjoy a break after his brief spell at Chippa United.

Reports linking him with the Orlando Pirates job have intensified, particularly in the wake of the 4-1 thumping handed to the Buccaneers by champions Mamelodi Sundowns on Friday, but Hunt says he is unaware of any approach.

“I’m reading a lot about me in the papers, but not paying any attention,” he told TimesLIVE on Monday, days after his contract at Chippa United was formally cancelled.

Hunt went to the Gqeberha-based club at the start of the season hoping to affect a turnaround in difficult circumstances. He said he took on the job knowing it would be tough amid limited resources and administrative turmoil.

But he was suspended last month by trigger-happy chairperson Siviwe Mpengesi, then formally released in a brief weekend statement.

It came as a disappointment for the 57-year-old coach, who believes there is huge potential in the Eastern Cape, but that patience is needed to put proper structures in place and affect a lasting turnaround. He previously said there was great potential to grow Chippa if the club was run properly.

Hunt, who has four league titles to his name, said he now intends to enjoy a seaside holiday getting fit and relaxing.

He has been a constant presence in top-flight football for the past 24 seasons and has made no secret of wanting to continue working in the game, preferring the daily grind of coaching to sitting with his feet up at home.

Hunt has the runaway record of 910 matches as a coach from the time he won promotion with Seven Stars in 1998. Chippa was his eighth club as a coach. 

READ MORE

Another one bites the dust: Chippa and Gavin Hunt 'part ways amicably'

Chippa United have parted ways “in a mutual and amicable” agreement with coach Gavin Hunt, who was suspended from his duties last month.
Sport
2 days ago

McCarthy puzzled by AmaZulu's lethargic performance after yet another draw

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy was left bemused by his team's failure to control proceedings in their 2-2 draw against relegation-threatened Chippa ...
Sport
5 days ago

PSL launches new competition driven by public voting

A new competition, driven by public voting, will fill a glaring gap in the calendar at the end of next month while the DStv Premiership is on hiatus ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Strap in for more drama in F1 Sport
  2. ‘Zwane fooled us’ — Fans react to Kaizer Chiefs’ loss to Royal AM Soccer
  3. Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu makes his long-awaited return to first team ... Soccer
  4. We run our own race, says Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi Sport
  5. Clouds aplenty as SA and India meet Sport

Latest Videos

Horrific wait for justice for Angelique
WATCH | DA celebrates Zuma court victory but says it's not gloating