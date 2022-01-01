Soccer

Makhaula: AmaZulu not in Champions League to make up the numbers

01 January 2022 - 10:36
Makhehlene Makhaula of Amazulu in the DStv Premiership match against Chippa United at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London on March 10 2021.
Image: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix/Gallo Images

AmaZulu captain Makhehlene Makhaula has vowed that they are not going to make up the numbers in their first campaign in the group stages of the Caf Champions League.

Usuthu were drawn in a tough group against North African powerhouses Raja Casablanca of Morocco and ES Setif of Algeria, and Horoya AC of Guinea.

“It is really a difficult group but we are going there to compete and not to make up the numbers,” said Makhaula after the draw was conducted.

“It’s a tough group but I think our technical team will prepare us well so we are ready for battle. We are playing against two teams from North Africa and one from West Africa, which is interesting.

“It is going to be a good experience for all the players and I believe it is going to be good for SA football and all the people of KwaZulu-Natal and all our supporters.”

Makhaula’s sentiments were shared by club goalkeeper and senior player Veli Mothwa who said Usuthu are expecting tough games against Raja, Setif and Horoya.

“I wouldn’t say it is a good or bad draw for us but one thing that I know for sure is that we are expecting tough games, especially when you play away from home.

“Having said that, I am feeling good about these fixtures. Like we always do, we are going to work very hard in our preparations and we will see where we end up in the group.

“We are going to give this tournament our all and perform to the best of our abilities and that is possible with the players that we have and the unwavering support we get from the technical team, the bosses at the top and the supporters.”

