Sundowns’ wins, Shalulile’s goals, Swallows’ draws: PSL in numbers in 2021

South African domestic football has been dominated by Mamelodi Sundowns in 2021 as they romped to the DStv Premiership and MTN8 titles and look odds-on to repeat their league triumph again heading into the New Year with a commanding 14-point lead.

The Brazilians broke records and set a new standard for the league, but they were not the only achievers in what was a topsy-turvy 12 months for many clubs.

Here is the year in numbers in the Premier Soccer League:

MOST GAMES IN THE YEAR

The ‘Big Three’ Premier League sides all racked up club records for most games played in a calendar year in all competitions. The condensed fixture list — to account for the two-month break for the Covid-19 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, and which will be played January and February — added to their burden.

Mamelodi Sundowns played 60 games in all competitions (W37 D19 L4), a new record for the Brazilians and a test even for their large squad of quality players.

Orlando Pirates were not far behind with 59 games (W25 D21 L13), which is also a record for them, while Kaizer Chiefs’ run to the final of the Caf Champions League contributed to them playing 53 games (W20 D18 L15). That is two games short of how many they should have played, given their two games missed in December due to an outbreak of Covid-19 at Naturena.

MOST LEAGUE POINTS IN THE YEAR

No surprises here, but Sundowns secured the most DStv Premiership points in 2021, with 93 in 41 games, which is also a new record in the PSL era.

It beats their own record of 91 set in 1999, with both of those well ahead of the third-best mark of 80 set by Chiefs, also in 1999.

Technically the Sundowns of 22 years ago was slightly better — their 91 points came from just 36 games (2.53 points per game), while the class of 2021 have 93 from 41 games (2.29 points per game).

MOST LEAGUE GOALS IN 2021

Once again Sundowns top this list comfortably with 65 DStv Premiership goals in their 41 games, but there may be eyebrows raised over who are in second.

Few might have expected Lamontville Golden Arrows to be the next most prolific side in the top-flight in 2021, but they are the only other team to reach 50 league goals — Arrows got 50 on the dot — in the past 12 months.

Pirates fell one short of that mark with 49, though they played a full five games more than Arrows (38) with their tally coming from 43 matches.

Chiefs were one back with 48 goals, not a bad return considering the doom and gloom that surrounded the underachieving side for most of 2021. Their tally also came from 38 games.