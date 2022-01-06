Bafana starlet Bongokuhle Hlongwane signs for US Major League team

Maritzburg United have sold Bafana Bafana starlet Bongokuhle Hlongwane to US Major League Soccer (MLS) team Minnesota United.

The three-year contract for the 21-year-old has been confirmed by both clubs.

Minnesota said: “Hlongwane will be the club’s first U22 initiative signing and will join the Loons pending a physical and receipt of his P1 visa and international transfer clearance. Additionally, he will occupy an international spot on Minnesota’s roster.”

The US club's 60-year-old English coach Adrian Heath, the ex-Everton striker and England Under-21 manager, said Hlongwane's is an exciting signing for Minnesota, who ended fifth in the MLS' 13-team Western Conference in 2021.

“The one thing we’ve spoken about is getting someone with game-changing pace on this roster,” Heath said.