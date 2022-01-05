Safa unlikely to pursue appeal after Fifa explains dismissal of Ghana match protest

It appears unlikely the SA Football Association (Safa) will take their complaint about the officiating of referee Maguette N'Diaye in their November 1-0 World Cup qualifying defeat to Ghana in Cape Coast any further.

A letter Safa received from Fifa this week details the reasoning for the global body’s disciplinary committee (DC) rejecting the complaint over the controversial handling of the match by N'Diaye.

Fifa’s letter indicates Safa did not pay the fee for a protest within a 24-hour deadline.

Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe is adamant there was a miscommunication as he says Safa did not lodge a protest with Fifa, but a complaint, for which Motlanthe said there is no deadline to pay a fee.

However, indications are Safa will not be able to support the cost of an appeal of Fifa’s decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

Safa’s reasoning in taking the complaint to Fifa, accompanied by ex-referee Andile “Ace” Ncobo’s damning report that 90.9% of incorrect decisions went against Bafana in the qualifier, was that the global body would use its resources to investigate further. It is unlikely, barring funding a considerable and costly investigation that may or may not find concrete evidence of match manipulation, that an appeal to Cas by Safa would be successful without such proof in hand.

Safa, however, is likely to meet public criticism for lodging a protest and not meeting a deadline to pay the fee for it.

Motlanthe is adamant Safa’s documentation to Fifa was for a complaint, and not a protest.

“I am a lawyer and you know in football you cannot protest a referee’s decisions,” Motlanthe said on Wednesday morning.