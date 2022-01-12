Soccer

Maimane Phiri discharged from hospital, thanks people for prayers

12 January 2022 - 08:03
Ex-Bafana Bafana star Maimane Phiri has been discharged from hospital after he was shot in December.
Ex-Bafana Bafana star Maimane Phiri has been discharged from hospital after he was shot in December.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Former Bafana Bafana star Maimane “Ngubo” Phiri has issued a heartfelt message to people around the country who kept him in their prayers while he battled serious injuries in hospital after he was shot.

Phiri, who was part of the Bafana squad for the 1998 Fifa World Cup in France, suffered serious injuries to his arm and leg outside his business in Alexandra in late December.

The former player, who was discharged from hospital at the weekend and is recovering at home, was seriously wounded in the arm and leg during the incident in which another victim was killed and the gunman turned the weapon on himself.

“On December 30 2021, I was involved in an unfortunate incident outside my place of business in Alexandra,” said Phiri.

“I cannot say anything about the matter as it is under police investigation. I just want to take this time to thank the loving people of SA for their well wishes, prayers and support you have shown me and my family through the past two weeks. From the bottom of my heart I say thank you.

“I have since been discharged from hospital and am continuing with my recovery at home surrounded by my family and close friends. Finally, I want to send a special thank you to the medical staff of Edenvale hospital and Netcare Milpark for their outstanding work.”

The incident occurred at a tavern owned by Phiri at about 7pm.

Police at the time confirmed they had opened a murder investigation, saying one victim was killed and two, including Phiri, were injured, and the assailant then killed himself. The victim and assailant died in hospital.

The armed assailant apparently chased his girlfriend into the tavern where Phiri and patrons were sitting.

READ MORE

Ex-Bafana star Maimane Phiri shot in tavern in Alex, before assailant turned gun on himself

Former Bafana Bafana midfield star Maimane Phiri was shot twice in an incident in his tavern in Alexandra on Thursday night where another victim was ...
Sport
1 week ago

Ex-Bafana star Maimane Phiri responding well to treatment after being shot twice in Alex

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Maimane Phiri is responding well to treatment and has been able to converse with family members after he was shot ...
Sport
1 week ago

How Maimane Phiri's influence led Manyama to the Footballer of the Season award

Lebogang Manyama has matured from a forward with pace‚ skill and all the attributes‚ but lacking in consistency‚ to a week-in‚ week-out model of ...
Sport
4 years ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA engineer gets the nod from Lewis Hamilton Sport
  2. 'We'll push for PSL to open the stadiums': AmaZulu's Manzini Zungu gives ... Soccer
  3. SA flavour in Afcon clash between heavyweights Egypt and Nigeria Soccer
  4. Temba Bavuma bashing unfair on talented batter Sport
  5. ‘I believe I have a role to play in SA': ex-Proteas captain AB de Villiers Cricket

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...