Lebogang Manyama has matured from a forward with pace‚ skill and all the attributes‚ but lacking in consistency‚ to a week-in‚ week-out model of destructive forward capability.

On Monday night in Sandton Manyama beat some 450 other Premier Soccer League players to the 2016-17 Footballer of the Season award‚ and was voted by his compatriots to the coveted Player’s Player of the Season prize.

For good measure he collected top scorer for the 13 goals that were so influential in Cape Town City finishing third in their first year of existence.