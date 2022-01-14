Hands off — Royal AM insist Kaizer Chiefs’ target Letsoalo is not for sale

Royal AM have come out guns blazing to make it clear their prized asset and star striker Victor Letsoalo is not for sale.

The Bafana Bafana attacker has recently been persistently linked with a move to Naturena, but Royal AM have issued a strong statement that Letsoalo is going nowhere.

Letsoalo has scored nine goals in 15 DStv Premiership matches this season, four behind leading scorer Peter Shalulile of Mamelodi Sundowns, who has 13 strikes.

“Royal AM wishes to distance itself from all media statements, both print and electronic, about the imminent sale of Victor Letsoalo to Kaizer Chiefs,” Royal said.

“As a team we think people out there are trying to cause instability in our team and cause confusion. We want to set the record straight and state categorically that we have not been in discussions with anyone concerning our player besides what we hear in the media.”

Royal, who went to the festive break sitting at seventh spot in the Premiership, said they have exercised their option to extend Letsoalo’s contract.

“We are also not interested to sell the boy as he is an important part of our participation and progress in the league. The player is contracted to us and we have exercised our option until 2023," the club said.

“We wish to request all people to refrain from these malicious statements, which are damaging to the image of our team and brand. We all have to act responsibly and stop punting for the release of the player from our team.

“We are a professional team and we are asking to be treated as such. There is no deal or discussions with anyone. We hope this matter is now laid to rest and we would appreciate for everyone to allow our team to continue with our successful journey in the PSL.

“More so considering where we come from and what we went through .We respect people’s opinions and wishes, which people are entitled to, but we also believe our position should be respected that there is a 'not for sale' board at the moment.”

Royal bought the top-flight franchise of Bloemfontein Celtic in the 2021-22 preseason after an unsuccessful court bid to reverse an arbitration that saw the Durban club displaced as 2020-21 GladAfrica Championship winners.