Azapo writes to Fifa boss Infantino asking for investigation into Mosimane snub

The Azanian People's Organisation (Azapo) has written to Fifa president Gianni Infantino requesting an investigation into the snub of Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane from the shortlist for the organisation’s 2021 Coach of the Year award.

Azapo secretary for sport and recreation Sunshine Mbele authored the letter, which protests against “the unfair treatment of Africans under Fifa” and said the snub of the SA coach from the initial seven-man shortlist smacked of discrimination and racism.

“It is no secret that Mr Mosimane overachieved with Al Ahly in the period under review. Azapo has thus called on Fifa to institute and investigation into this and reconstitute the antiracism tribunal in sports that was disbanded in 2016,” Mbele said in an accompanying statement.

Fifa established a Task Force Against Racism and Discrimination in 2013, but it was disbanded three years later.

Mbele's letter states: “By way of introduction I am from SA, the same country that hosted the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

“The 2010 World Cup was being hosted on African soil for the first time in almost 80 years of the competition's existence. This was not by accident of history and lack of talent but through systemic exclusion and racism.

“Africa had come a long way in asserting her recognition and position in world football despite decades of institutionalised racism and cultural bias in the sport.

“Indeed, we all felt Africa's time had come and were even more inspired and our hopes renewed when Fifa launched its global antiracism campaigns, including establishing an antiracism task force. Sadly in 2016 we saw the disbandment of the task team amid growing concerns about discriminatory behaviour leading up to the Russia 2018 Fifa World Cup.”