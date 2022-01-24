Soccer

Covid-19 hit Comoros forced to use outfield player as goalkeeper against Cameroon

24 January 2022 - 13:12 By Reuters
Comoros Islands players after beating Ghana.
Comoros Islands players after beating Ghana.
Image: @CAF_Online/Twitter

The Comoros will have to use one of their outfield players in goal against Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) hosts Cameroon on Monday after being hit by Covid-19 infections.

The Comoros Football Federation reported 12 cases in their camp on Saturday, including their only two fit goalkeepers, and coach Amir Abdou said they would go into the last-16 tie in Yaounde with a makeshift goalkeeper.

“We have already chosen an outfield player who will start as goalkeeper. He is a player who during training showed he could play as a goalkeeper,” goalkeeping coach Jean-Daniel Padovani told a news conference without revealing the identity of the player.

First choice Salim Ben Boina suffered a serious shoulder injury and the other goalkeepers, Ali Ahamada and Moyadh Ousseni, are in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

Also out of Monday’s match are defenders Kassim Abdallah and Alexis Souahy, midfielders Nakibou Aboubakari and Yacine Bourhane, and attacking midfielder Mohamed Mchangama.

The Comoros qualified for the last 16 against all expectations after a shock win against Ghana on Tuesday, but face a crisis before the biggest game in their footballing history.

Tournament rules state that teams must play as long as they have a minimum of 11 players available.

If they have no goalkeeper available another player must play in that position.

MORE:

Form, flops and favourites: 5 things we learnt from the Afcon group stages

The group stages of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations are behind us and the tournament hits its business as the knockout fixtures get under way on ...
Sport
1 day ago

New York Times questions why Pitso Mosimane did not make Fifa award shortlist

The New York Times has questioned why Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane was left off the Fifa shortlist for its Coach of the Year award for 2021 having ...
Sport
6 days ago

Morocco reach last-16, Ghana hopes in peril at Cup of Nations

Morocco booked a place in the last-16 of the Africa Cup of Nations while Gabon, Guinea and Senegal are also likely through but four-time champions ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Khune gives Baxter something to think about as Warriors edge Amabutho Soccer
  2. WATCH | New Kaizer Chiefs teen dribbling wizard’s skills set tongues wagging Soccer
  3. Pictures emerge purporting to show horrific crash involving Jabu Mahlangu Soccer
  4. .Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu in hospital after car accident Soccer
  5. SuperSport’s hot Chiefs target Teboho Mokoena has ‘agreed terms with Sundowns’ Soccer

Latest Videos

WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...
Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA