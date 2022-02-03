WATCH | Steve Komphela's powerful tribute to Butana, critique of politics of self-interest

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela, speaking at the funeral of his brother, former Free State police, roads and transport MEC Butana Komphela, powerfully slammed leadership of self-interest in the country.

Komphela said later in life Butana — also a former chairperson of parliament’s portfolio committee on sport — was abandoned by many of his comrades in the ANC, to whom the family had handed his brother packaged with the message, “Handle with care”.

The ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Free State Stars coach slammed the infighting of the ANC and country's leaders, which he said was poisoning the people of the country.

The football coach said he wanted, on the occasion of his freedom fighter and politician brother's funeral, to use his “only opportunity” to speak to the country's leaders, “because they can't talk to one another”.

“Instead of serving the people they would demand that the people serve them. No. That's not servant leadership,” Komphela said.

“Unfortunately, due to shortsightedness, some comrades have declared war on their people and are on a perpetual path of self-destruction. In poisoning people they are destroying the same people they need to lead.

“ ... We wish to thank the loving comrades, 'very few', I must add, though he spent his entire life in their hands. We thank very few comrades when we had given him into their hands for the rest of his life.

“We never had our brother. You had him for the rest of your lives, and this is what we get, but we forgive you.