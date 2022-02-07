Ajax director Overmars quits over 'inappropriate messages' to female colleagues

Ajax Amsterdam director of football affairs Marc Overmars has left his role with immediate effect over a series of inappropriate messages sent to several female colleagues, the Dutch club said late on Sunday.

The 48-year-old Overmars said in a statement he was ashamed and his behaviour had been "unacceptable".

"Last week I was confronted with reports about my behaviour. And how this has come across to others.

"Unfortunately, I didn't realize that I was crossing the line with this, but that was made clear to me in recent days," Overmars said.

"I apologise. Certainly for someone in my position, this behaviour is unacceptable. I now see that too. But it is too late. I see no other option but to leave Ajax."