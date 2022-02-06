A-Listers
Soccer stars share what happens when booze takes over your life
06 February 2022 - 00:00
It’s the hottest club in the land: a Pimville rendezvous favoured by the glam set who drive flashy cars and splurge R14K apiece on bottles of French bubbly Ace of Spades.
However, on Wednesday afternoon it was footballers sharing their stories about the pitfalls of excessive drinking who took centre stage at the club touted as Soweto’s “millionaire’s playground”...
