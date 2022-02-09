Soccer

Banyana embark on a mission to qualify for next year’s Women’s World Cup

09 February 2022 - 15:26
Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini (left) during a training session in Johannesburg this week as they prepared to take on Zambia in a friendly match in Lusaka.
Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini (left) during a training session in Johannesburg this week as they prepared to take on Zambia in a friendly match in Lusaka.
Image: SAFA

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini says their friendly against Zambia this weekend is important because it marks the start of a busy programme to qualify for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Banyana have been in camp since Friday and the friendly match in Lusaka on Saturday is in preparation for the important Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Algeria next weekend.

“This friendly match against Zambia is important for us, it is going to give us an opportunity to check where we are as a team in terms of match fitness, because we haven’t played in a while,” Dlamini said.

“A lot of players have not played competitively since last year and through this match away from home they will prepare themselves mentally and physically to take on Algeria.”

Dlamini, who was part of the Mamelodi Sundowns ladies team that won the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League last year, said Banyana must qualify for Afcon and the World Cup.

“We are preparing for a crucial Afcon qualifier and we have to make sure that we qualify for that tournament, and from Afcon we have to qualify for the World Cup.

“It doesn’t end with Afcon, because when we get to the World Cup we must be sure that we progress past the group stages and go up in the tournament.

“We also have the Cosafa Cup, so there are a lot of things happening in the coming months where a lot will be at stake. This match against Zambia is the first step and we have to go out there and tick the correct boxes.”

For this camp, Dlamini, Sibulele Holweni and Janine van Wyk have been chosen as joint captains and she is embracing the leadership responsibility which includes helping the younger players.

“Leadership is important, especially if you are working with a group of younger players who need assistance. You have to sit them down and try to instil the culture and whatever that you know about football in SA and also give them confidence.

“They want to do well and for them to be able to do well they must be free and happy. Nerves will kick in at training and during matches, but we have to make the environment comfortable for them.

“I am grateful and humbled to be one of the captains and I will do my best. It is a privilege to be back with the national team after a period of about seven months.

“It is never easy, because you are playing with the best and I am just happy that I am back, I can see some of my teammates that I haven’t seen in a while and I conquered everything that I went through.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

OPINION | South Africans excel at Afcon 2021, but when will Bafana follow suit?

It has to be a milestone in SA football that cannot allowed to slip by unnoticed that a South African refereed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations ...
Sport
1 day ago

PSL to engage over CAF women's team ultimatium

The league will discuss the directive at its next committee meeting  in December.
Sport
2 months ago

African champions Sundowns Ladies shift focus to JVW as they bid to wrap up successive Super League title

African champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies will have to shelve any plans for a parade of their Caf Women’s Champions League crown and celebrate the ...
Sport
2 months ago

'The club has a taken a policy to reward these women,' says Sundowns chair Motsepe

There is a question mark over whether there is prize money for the Caf Women’s Champions League winners and participants, but Mamelodi Sundowns ...
Sport
2 months ago

Banyana Ba Style Champions League crown delights Banyana coach

“This is really huge for the country and I hope all the big teams, including Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, will see the need of joining Sundowns ...
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sadio Mane seals historic Africa Cup of Nations victory for Senegal Soccer
  2. Orlando Pirates get surprise boost ahead of Caf Confed Cup group-stage campaign Soccer
  3. 'Africa will always be compromised': Mosimane slams Caf and Fifa over Club ... Soccer
  4. WATCH | Why the Al Ahly fans chanted Pitso Mosimane's name in Abu Dhabi’s Al ... Soccer
  5. McCarthy weighs in on the tension caused by star player Sithebe’s move to ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Sona 2022: Parliament prepares for limited ceremony
'They are wasting our time!': EFF back in court over 'Kill the Boer' song