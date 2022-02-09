Banyana embark on a mission to qualify for next year’s Women’s World Cup

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini says their friendly against Zambia this weekend is important because it marks the start of a busy programme to qualify for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Banyana have been in camp since Friday and the friendly match in Lusaka on Saturday is in preparation for the important Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Algeria next weekend.

“This friendly match against Zambia is important for us, it is going to give us an opportunity to check where we are as a team in terms of match fitness, because we haven’t played in a while,” Dlamini said.

“A lot of players have not played competitively since last year and through this match away from home they will prepare themselves mentally and physically to take on Algeria.”

Dlamini, who was part of the Mamelodi Sundowns ladies team that won the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League last year, said Banyana must qualify for Afcon and the World Cup.

“We are preparing for a crucial Afcon qualifier and we have to make sure that we qualify for that tournament, and from Afcon we have to qualify for the World Cup.

“It doesn’t end with Afcon, because when we get to the World Cup we must be sure that we progress past the group stages and go up in the tournament.

“We also have the Cosafa Cup, so there are a lot of things happening in the coming months where a lot will be at stake. This match against Zambia is the first step and we have to go out there and tick the correct boxes.”

For this camp, Dlamini, Sibulele Holweni and Janine van Wyk have been chosen as joint captains and she is embracing the leadership responsibility which includes helping the younger players.

“Leadership is important, especially if you are working with a group of younger players who need assistance. You have to sit them down and try to instil the culture and whatever that you know about football in SA and also give them confidence.

“They want to do well and for them to be able to do well they must be free and happy. Nerves will kick in at training and during matches, but we have to make the environment comfortable for them.

“I am grateful and humbled to be one of the captains and I will do my best. It is a privilege to be back with the national team after a period of about seven months.

“It is never easy, because you are playing with the best and I am just happy that I am back, I can see some of my teammates that I haven’t seen in a while and I conquered everything that I went through.”

