Banyana Ba Style Champions League crown delights Banyana coach

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
21 November 2021 - 00:00

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has hailed Mamelodi Sundowns’ women’s team, Banyana Ba Style, who won the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League beating Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 in the final in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday. 

Jerry Tshabalala’s team emulated Sundowns’ men’s team, who won  the Champions League in 2016 under then coach Pitso Mosimane. ..

