Soccer
Banyana Ba Style Champions League crown delights Banyana coach
21 November 2021 - 00:00
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has hailed Mamelodi Sundowns’ women’s team, Banyana Ba Style, who won the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League beating Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 in the final in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday.
Jerry Tshabalala’s team emulated Sundowns’ men’s team, who won the Champions League in 2016 under then coach Pitso Mosimane. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.