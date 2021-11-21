Soccer

Banyana Ba Style Champions League crown delights Banyana coach

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has hailed Mamelodi Sundowns’ women’s team, Banyana Ba Style, who won the inaugural Caf Women’s Champions League beating Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies 2-0 in the final in Cairo, Egypt, on Friday.



Jerry Tshabalala’s team emulated Sundowns’ men’s team, who won the Champions League in 2016 under then coach Pitso Mosimane. ..