Banyana coach Desiree Ellis expecting tough encounter from Zambia

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is expecting a tough encounter against Zambia in their international friendly at the Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on Saturday.

The SA women's team, who have been in camp for more than a week, are using this match against Shepolopolo to prepare for the important Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Algeria in SA next weekend.

The Zambians are also taking this friendly match seriously as they are also preparing for their Afcon qualifier clash against neighbouring Namibia.

Ellis said Banyana are happy to play against a team of Zambia’s quality but would have preferred to play against a North African side.

“We have played each other on a number of occasions and those matches have been very tight between us and I am not expecting anything different from this one,” said Ellis upon arrival in Lusaka.

“We would have wanted to play against North African opposition because we are playing Algeria but we all know the challenges of Covid-19. Regardless, this match is going to help us a great deal because Zambia are also preparing for their game against Namibia.

“We are expecting a highly competitive match from a competitive opponent like Zambia. We have come here to win the match and boost the confidence of the ladies and I am sure that is what Zambia are aiming for, so I foresee a good match.”

Ellis travelled to Zambia with a group of locally-based players with the exception of attacker Hildah Magaia of Swedish Elitettan club Moron BK.

“We have assembled a group of local-based players, except Hilda who is in the country because she hasn’t gone back to her club. None of the overseas-based players are available because this match is not on the Fifa date.

“They (the overseas players) will only be available for the Algeria game but the experience that Zambia gained at the Olympics is second to none and we know that it is going to be a very competitive game.

“That is the reason why we took this international friendly against them. Our league hasn’t started and we wanted to make sure that our players get some game time and match fitness.

“Zambia have shown that they can be a force to be reckoned with — they played at the last Afcon — and we are all looking to get to Afcon but it starts with this friendly match.”