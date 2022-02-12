Soccer

Klopp says Liverpool signings need to hit the ground running

12 February 2022 - 16:24 By Reuters
Diogo Jota of Liverpool celebrates with manager Jurgen Klopp after the Premier League match between against Leicester City at Anfield in Liverpool on February 10 2022.
Diogo Jota of Liverpool celebrates with manager Jurgen Klopp after the Premier League match between against Leicester City at Anfield in Liverpool on February 10 2022.
Image: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool's new signings need to hit the ground running because the club cannot afford to waste time and money, manager Juergen Klopp said.

“Our transfers have to hit the ground (running) because we can't make a £40m ($54.24m) and £50m pound signing and, in the end, if he is playing or not it is not so important,” Klopp said.

“It can always happen for injury reasons and stuff like this but it should not happen very often because it's not that we, (as) we say in Germany, swim in money.

“It's a wealthy club with no problems but the policy here is clear — we spend what we earn. If we earn more, we can spend more. If we earn less, we can spend less.”

Colombian forward Luis Diaz, who joined Liverpool on last week's January deadline day from Portuguese side Porto, is the latest addition to the Premier League side, and made his debut off the bench in the FA Cup win over Cardiff City last Sunday. Klopp was sufficiently impressed with that performance to give Diaz a start in a 2-0 win over Leicester City in the league on Thursday, with the 25-year-old causing all kinds of problems for the opposition.

Another player who impressed against Leicester was Diogo Jota, who scored both goals. He also managed to get his Liverpool career off to a rip-roaring start after joining the Merseyside club in September 2020. Klopp said timing was important when it came to transfer deals.

“I'm 100% sure Diogo Jota a year later would have had offers from other top clubs, so that's how it is,” Klopp said. “Maybe in the year we wanted him it was not the case, I don't know, to be 100% honest.

“Similar with Mo (Mohamed Salah). If Mo would have played another season at Roma in a similar manner, probably would have improved there as well, there would've been other clubs in.

“So it's about timing, it's about what you need in that moment.”

Second-placed Liverpool, who trail leaders Manchester City by nine points, visit bottom club Burnley on Sunday.

READ MORE

'He already looks like a Liverpool player' — Klopp praises debutant Diaz

Jurgen Klopp praised new signing Luis Diaz after the Colombian impressed on his Premier League debut in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Leicester City on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rangnick on Ronaldo: ‘He should score more, but that’s not only an issue with Cristiano’

Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick has called for Cristiano Ronaldo and his attacking teammates to find their scoring touch to avoid further ...
Sport
1 day ago

Van de Beek, Alli look to rebuild, Aubameyang’s Arsenal nightmare set to end

Van de Beek and Alli join Everton on busy transfer deadline day as Lampard replaces Benitez at Goodison Park
Sport
1 week ago

Rashford last-gasp winner sees Man United leapfrog West Ham into fourth

Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford scored a last-second winner as they beat West Ham United 1-0 at Old Trafford yesterday in the English Premier ...
Sport
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. MaMkhize swoops to sign Ricardo Nascimento at Royal AM Soccer
  2. How Pitso’s reported R2.5m monthly offer from Al Ahly compares globally Soccer
  3. ‘Fifa sabotaged your chances’ — Fans react to Pitso Mosimane and Al Ahly’s ... Soccer
  4. Sharks in talks to net Etzebeth, but Bok lock may need to take a salary cut Rugby
  5. Labour lawyers differ with Cricket SA’s legal opinions on Boucher’s non ... Cricket

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022