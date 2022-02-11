Rangnick on Ronaldo: ‘He should score more, but that’s not only an issue with Cristiano’

Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick has called for Cristiano Ronaldo and his attacking teammates to find their scoring touch to avoid further frustrating results.

United crashed out of the FA Cup last Friday against Middlesbrough, losing on penalties after a 1-1 draw having had 30 shots at goal in the match, before then amassing 22 further efforts at Burnley in another 1-1 draw on Tuesday.

Ronaldo missed a penalty and had 10 shots at goal in total against Middlesbrough without finding the net, before missing a late header at Burnley. The Portuguese forward's manager has seen enough.

“It's not only about Cristiano Ronaldo,” Rangnick told said on Friday ahead of United's weekend clash with Southampton. “He should score more goals, it's obvious, but this is not only an issue with Cristiano.

“It's an issue with the other players, especially the offensive players. We don't score enough goals, if you bear in mind how many chances we create, and this is also something that needs to get better in the next couple of weeks.

“At Burnley, in 70 of those 90 minutes, it was very, very, very close to the gameplan we spoke before the game and now it's about rewarding ourselves and also getting the results we deserve.”

The draw at Burnley meant United dropped out of the Premier League top four, with the jury remaining out on whether Rangnick has had a positive effect on the side to date. The German, however, insists the club are improving steadily.

“I was fully aware that this was a process and would take some time,” Rangnick added. “The development is obvious, even in those last two games. In football it is about getting the reward, the best result, and in those two games that was the only thing I could fault us on.

“It is about improving in terms of performance and results. The team has developed, even the players realise themselves how much they have improved, especially in control of the game.”