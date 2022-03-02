Soccer

Zola Majavu gives update on Orlando Pirates’ DC over Tim Sukazi incident

02 March 2022 - 09:45
A screenshot of the video posted by TS Galaxy on their official Twitter account showing TS Galaxy chairperson Tim Sukazi being manhandled by security officials at Orlando Stadium at the DStv Premiership game against Orlando Pirates on December 11 2021.
A screenshot of the video posted by TS Galaxy on their official Twitter account showing TS Galaxy chairperson Tim Sukazi being manhandled by security officials at Orlando Stadium at the DStv Premiership game against Orlando Pirates on December 11 2021.
Image: Screenshot

The disciplinary committee (DC) hearing into misconduct charges levelled against Orlando Pirates arising from the incident with TS Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi at Orlando Stadium will be concluded before the end of the month.

This has been confirmed by Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu.

Sukazi was involved in a scuffle with Pirates security personnel who were allegedly trying to deny him entry to the field and change rooms at Orlando Stadium ahead of the DStv Premiership match in December despite having all-access accreditation.

The incident achieved widespread publicity after TS Galaxy posted a video of Sukazi being manhandled as he and fellow officials attempted to push through a door leading into the area where the change rooms and tunnel are located.

“The league’s case, meaning its testimony in the case against Orland Pirates, arising from its denial of the chairman of TS Galaxy entry into the stadium at Orlando was finalised today (Tuesday),” said Majavu.

“The matter is postponed to March 23 and 24 for further hearings where Orlando Pirates will not lead its own testimony in defence.

“The DC issued an express directive that the matter will not be postponed further. Both parties were directed to ensure the matter is finalised on those two dates.”

Majavu said Royal AM and Chippa United have been charged for fielding ineligible players.

“Royal AM has also been charged and will be appearing before the PSL DC on March 7 to answer to charges of fielding an ineligible player in the name of Mr Philani Khumalo who was ineligible to play having received four cautions.

“ Chippa United will also be appearing before the PSL DC to answer to similar charges in that they fielded a player Mr Ridwaan Serfontein having received four cautions. That matter will be heard on March 3.”

