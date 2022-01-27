Soccer

Zola Majavu gives update on Orlando Pirates' DC over Tim Sukazi incident

27 January 2022 - 08:35 By Marc Strydom
A screenshot of the video posted by TS Galaxy on their official Twitter account showing TS Galaxy chairperson Tim Sukazi being manhandled by security officials at Orlando Stadium at the DStv Premiership game against Orlando Pirates on December 11 2021.
Image: Screenshot

The disciplinary committee (DC) hearing for misconduct charges levelled against Orlando Pirates arising from the incident with TS Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi at Orlando Stadium has been postponed, Premier Soccer League prosecutor Zola Majavu has said.

This was because a witness for Pirates is out of the country.

“The charges were formally put to Orlando Pirates, to which they pleaded not guilty. The matter had to be postponed to February 15 for evidence to be led,” Majavu said of a hearing held late on Wednesday.

“One of Pirates' main witnesses is out of the country on Caf (Confederation of African Football) business and under the circumstances the committee deemed it prudent to grant a postponement to February 15.”

Sukazi was denied entry to the field and change rooms ahead of the DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday December 11, despite having all-access accreditation.

The infamous incident achieved widespread publicity after Galaxy posted a video of Sukazi being manhandled as he and fellow officials of the Mpumalanga club attempted to push through a door leading into the area where the change rooms and tunnel are. Pirates won the game 2-0.

Another matter — the “charges levelled against Golden Arrows arising from what we contend to be an ineligible player”, regarding midfielder Simo Mbhele — was also heard on Wednesday.

“That case was argued fully before the DC and judgment has been reserved,” Majavu said.

Arrows face potentially losing points for fielding a player who allegedly did not have an international clearance from Portuguese side 1º Dezembro when he joined the KwaZulu-Natal club, and fielding him in several matches.

