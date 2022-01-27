Zola Majavu gives update on Orlando Pirates' DC over Tim Sukazi incident

The disciplinary committee (DC) hearing for misconduct charges levelled against Orlando Pirates arising from the incident with TS Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi at Orlando Stadium has been postponed, Premier Soccer League prosecutor Zola Majavu has said.

This was because a witness for Pirates is out of the country.

“The charges were formally put to Orlando Pirates, to which they pleaded not guilty. The matter had to be postponed to February 15 for evidence to be led,” Majavu said of a hearing held late on Wednesday.

“One of Pirates' main witnesses is out of the country on Caf (Confederation of African Football) business and under the circumstances the committee deemed it prudent to grant a postponement to February 15.”