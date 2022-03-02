World

WATCH | UN diplomats walk out on speech by Russian foreign minister

02 March 2022 - 09:29 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
Denmark's foreign minister Jeppe Kofod walks out with other ambassadors and diplomats while Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov's (on screen) pre-recorded video message is played at the 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council at the European headquarters of the UN in Geneva, Switzerland on March 1 2022.
Image: Image supplied to REUTERS

Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov received an icy reception at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday. 

Diplomats from many countries got up and walked out of the room when he spoke. According to Euro News, this happened on two occasions.

After the walk out, one diplomat told Reuters the UN needed to take a strong stance. 

Lavrov has sought to explain the Russian assault on Ukraine by claiming the country was defending itself from nuclear attack.

“Ukraine has Soviet technologies and the means of delivery of such weapons. We cannot fail to respond to this real danger. Russia is a responsible member of the international community,” he said. 

