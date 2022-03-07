Soccer

WATCH | PSL's longest-serving player Vuyo Mere picks his Best XI

07 March 2022 - 11:01
Vuyo Mere during a TS Galaxy training session at Heron Bridge Sports Complex in Johannesburg on February 10 2022.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Former Mamelodi Sundowns, Platinum Stars, Swallows and current TS Galaxy defender Vuyo Mere has picked his Best XI from his career, which is made up largely of the players he was teammates with at Chloorkop.

The 38-year-old Mere, who also played for Bafana Bafana, Hellenic and Bidvest Wits, said stylish midfielder Surprise “Masterpiece” Moriri is the best player he had played with.

Mere is the oldest player in the DStv Premiership and is also the longest-serving player in the league having made his professional debut in 2001 at Hellenic.

⚽️ He says Surprise “Masterpiece” Moriri is the best player he played with. ⚽️ Find out who else made his star-studded starting eleven and his best coach is going to surprise you. #PrimeSportsWithMahlatse #IyoveIvume #BayozeBavume

Mere's Best XI is mostly made up of players he has played with and against in a just over 20-year career as a professional footballer.

In his highly successful career the ex-Bafana Bafana right-back won two league titles at Sundowns and he credits a healthy lifestyle for his longevity.

