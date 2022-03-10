Soccer

‘Contract is on the pitch,’ says Mosimane after extending stay at Ahly

10 March 2022 - 09:03
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane.
Image: EPA/Ali Haider

Fresh from signing a lucrative new contract extending his stay by two years, Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane says results will determine whether he stays at the club for the duration of the deal in Cairo.

Mosimane and the Red Devils finally found common ground to sign a new deal in the early hours of Wednesday morning. That would have been about the time Ahly were boarding their flight for Johannesburg to meet Mamelodi Sundowns in Saturday's Caf Champions League match, and just after beating Pyramids FC 3-0 in the Egyptian Premier League on Tuesday night. 

The clinching of the deal followed drawn-out negotiations.

“I signed the contract in the early hours [of Wednesday] — you have to understand how everything is loaded. It is good, we will be here for the next two-and-half years, but you know that contracts are contracts,'” Mosimane said.

“The duration of the contract doesn’t say we are going to stay until the end. If you keep on winning of course [you’ll stay] but if you don’t win matches the contract is different.

“The contract is just good for the disputes, in case we have divorce then we can go to the paper. But the contact is on the pitch.

“It has been back and forth, we all know about that, but in the end the team is happy and I am happy and that’s more important.

“Also you appreciate the opportunity to coach Al Ahly, it is not just the contract but it is to coach a team that plays all the tournaments on the continent until the end.”

Ex-Bafana Bafana coach Mosimane has won five trophies since his momentous move from Sundowns to the Red Devils in September 2020 — back-to-back Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup titles, and the 2019-20 Egyptian Cup.

Ahly meet Sundowns in a Champions League Group A game at FNB Stadium on Saturday (kickoff 3pm).

