Soccer

Arsenal move back above Man United with win over Leicester

13 March 2022 - 21:49 By Reuters
Arsenal's Thomas Partey glances a header past Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
Arsenal's Thomas Partey glances a header past Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.
Image: @premierleague/Twitter

Arsenal returned to the Premier League top four after goals from Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette earned them a 2-0 win at home to Leicester City on Sunday.

The win moves the Gunners a point ahead of Manchester United but crucially Mikel Arteta's side have three games in hand on their rivals for the final Uefa Champions League slot.

Arsenal have now won their last five games and a run of nine wins from their last eleven encounters in the Premier League has transformed their season after a poor start.

"We have a very strong belief in the group and play with a lot of confidence," said midfielder Martin Odegaard.

"We just have to keep going. Everyone believes in what we are doing."

Pirates weave clinical dismissal of Royal Leopards at Orlando Stadium

Like a skilled tailor, Orlando Pirates wove a competent display and threaded three clinical goals past Royal Leopards of Eswatini at Orlando Stadium ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Partey put Arsenal ahead in the 11th minute with a simple, glancing near-post header from a Gabriel Martinelli corner which was poorly defended by the Foxes.

The home side looked confident and creative with Odegaard impressive in the centre of the midfield but Leicester posed the occasional question on the break.

Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale produced a superb one-handed save to keep out a header from Harvey Barnes but without the threat of the injured Jamie Vardy, Leicester lacked penetration.

Arsenal's second goal came after Kasper Schmeichel parried out a Odegaard free kick and Partey's goalbound header was cleared off the line by Luke Thomas.

Sundowns complete double over Mosimane’s Ahly to qualify for Caf Champions League quarterfinals

Mamelodi Sundowns qualified for the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League with two Group A games to spare after completing a remarkable first ...
Sport
22 hours ago

But the video replay showed that Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu had reached out a hand towards Partey's header and after reviewing the monitor referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot and Lacazette drilled the spot-kick into the roof of the net.

Arsenal have 51 points from 26 games while United have 50 from 29 and West Ham 48 points from 29 matches.

The Gunners host second-placed Liverpool at the Emirates on Wednesday. 

MORE:

UK imposes asset freezes on Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich

Britain said on Thursday it had imposed asset freezes on Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich and Igor Sechin, the chief executive of Russian ...
News
3 days ago

'Al Ahly is the biggest club on the continent', Pitso tells fans before game against Sundowns

"Name me one team in the continent that has 70 million people looking at you every day, every match," said Mosimane
Sport
2 days ago

Chelsea confronts life after Roman Abramovich with no money

The London football club is trying to work out how it can cover the cost of playing games after the UK sanctioned its Russian owner.
Sport
22 hours ago

Al Ahly coach Mosimane cautions Sundowns not to do a PSG

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has cheekily cautioned his ex-club Mamelodi Sundowns that form in the group stages of the Caf Champions League can be ...
Sport
11 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Safa on the Hawks investigation into Jordaan: 'We want to be treated like Jacob ... Soccer
  2. Al Ahly coach Mosimane cautions Sundowns not to do a PSG Soccer
  3. Ahly coach Mosimane takes a subtle jab at Sundowns coaches Soccer
  4. Sundowns through to the Champions League quarters after completing double over ... Soccer
  5. 'There was a lot of nastiness': Erasmus recalls losing friends after making ... Rugby

Latest Videos

SA students return to their families from Ukraine war zone
'Racists banks must fall': Protesters march to Equality Court in CT