Pirates weave clinical dismissal of Royal Leopards at Orlando Stadium

Like a skilled tailor, Orlando Pirates wove a competent display and threaded three clinical goals past Royal Leopards of Eswatini at Orlando Stadium on Sunday night to move within striking distance of qualifying for the 2021-22 Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinals.

Second-half goals from Fortune Makaringe in the 48th minute, Kabelo Dlamini in the 56th, Terrence Dzvukamanja in the 70th sealed Bucs' third Group B win from four matches. The result left them top of the group on nine points, at least until the later game between JS Saoura and Libya's Al Ittihad in Algiers.

Leopards remain rooted to bottom without a point. Bucs had recovered from going 2-0 down early to beat the Eswatini side 6-2 in Mbombela in the “away” game late last month.

Pirates muscled the advantage in territory and possession in the first half but Leopards fought hard to keep the score at 0-0 by the break.

It did not all go Bucs’ way. After 10 minutes right-back Mancoba Maseko’s corner found a header from big centreback Mzwandile Mabelesa that slipped past Richard Ofori’s upright.