Pirates weave clinical dismissal of Royal Leopards at Orlando Stadium
Like a skilled tailor, Orlando Pirates wove a competent display and threaded three clinical goals past Royal Leopards of Eswatini at Orlando Stadium on Sunday night to move within striking distance of qualifying for the 2021-22 Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinals.
Second-half goals from Fortune Makaringe in the 48th minute, Kabelo Dlamini in the 56th, Terrence Dzvukamanja in the 70th sealed Bucs' third Group B win from four matches. The result left them top of the group on nine points, at least until the later game between JS Saoura and Libya's Al Ittihad in Algiers.
Leopards remain rooted to bottom without a point. Bucs had recovered from going 2-0 down early to beat the Eswatini side 6-2 in Mbombela in the “away” game late last month.
Pirates muscled the advantage in territory and possession in the first half but Leopards fought hard to keep the score at 0-0 by the break.
It did not all go Bucs’ way. After 10 minutes right-back Mancoba Maseko’s corner found a header from big centreback Mzwandile Mabelesa that slipped past Richard Ofori’s upright.
Deon Hotto’s run set up a strike by Kwame Peprah to force a save from Leopards goalkeeper Ncamiso Dlamini.
Bucs’ best chance of the opening half came when Kabelo Dlamini’s chip into the box was tasty and the volley at the end of it by Fortune Makaringe as delicious, the only sour taste being it was hit at Ncamiso Dlamini.
If Bucs had threatened to find a rhythm in the first half, they did in the second as goals came regularly.
Their opener had a touch of fortune to it, Goodman Mosele passing back to Makaringe on the right touchline who hit in a first-time cross that turned into a perfect lob over the outstretched arm of Ncamiso Dlamini at the top-left corner.
After substitute Dzvukamanja missed a sitter, somehow lifting Hotto’s cross over with just Dlamini to beat, Bucs’ second followed eight minutes after the first. Mosele’s back-heel on the edge of the box to put Dlamini through for a low finish providing an exquisite end to a classy build-up.
As Leopards’ Dlamini pulled off one stop from a corner to concede another, Pirates’ influential Dlamini’s delivery was technically pleasurable, Dzvukamanja rising for a killer header at the near post.
