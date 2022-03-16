×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to recieve newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Man United coach Ralf Rangnick criticises Atletico’s ‘antics’ after exit

16 March 2022 - 09:54 By Reuters
Atletico Madrid's keeper Jan Oblak makes a crucial save during the match.
Atletico Madrid's keeper Jan Oblak makes a crucial save during the match.
Image: @ChampionsLeague/Twitter

Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick took aim at Atletico Madrid for "time-wasting antics" after his team were eliminated from the Champions League by the Spanish champions.

A Renan Lodi header in the 41st minute earned a 1-0 win on the night for Atletico and a 2-1 aggregate victory that puts them into the last eight.

"It was hard in the second half and always interrupted," said Rangnick.

"There was always somebody lying on the floor. I would also say some curious refereeing decisions. I wouldn't say they were decisive but at least he fell too often for those time-wasting antics and four minutes at the end added on was a joke for me," he said.

United had been on top before conceding against the run of play and they threw themselves forward after the break, but came up against a solid Spanish defence.

"I think we played a very good first half — exactly the way we wanted to play with a high energy level but we couldn't convert that into one or two goals," said the German.

"We had a few good moments where we should have scored but we didn't. Conceding that counter-attacking goal just before halftime didn't make life easier." 

Atletico coach Diego Simeone was full of praise for his team's commitment.

"This team will dive into a swimming pool whether there is water in it or not," he said.

"When the team works as a team like this it excites me. We were competitive. The goal gave us the advantage and in the second half there was brilliant collective work, one of the best this season, which leaves me happy," he said.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

No hard feelings with Al Ahly for the players — Sundowns keeper Onyango

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango says there are no hard feelings between either side's players following Saturday's tension-riddled Caf ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Broos: Sundowns and Pirates call-ups can strengthen Bafana

The additions to his squad from Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates who have impressed Hugo Broos in continental club competition can make an ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Pirates boss Ncikazi: ‘As a coach, the day you're hired you must be ready to be fired’

Mandla Ncikazi says he understands the frustrations of Orlando Pirates' supporters, who ask for their team to perform better.
Sport
17 hours ago

McCarthy frustrated by AmaZulu's misfiring: 'Even a 15-year-old would score'

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy says the misfiring Usuthu have made life difficult for themselves in the Caf Champions League, but he is confident of ...
Sport
20 hours ago

Man United boss Rangnick backs Ronaldo to shine against Atletico

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is hoping Cristiano Ronaldo can reproduce his form from the weekend when they face Atletico Madrid at Old ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Al Ahly coach Mosimane cautions Sundowns not to do a PSG Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane: ‘Sundowns must leave me alone. I’ve moved on’ Soccer
  3. Chippa, Danny or Ria? Here's who Malema is backing for Safa top job Soccer
  4. Safa on the Hawks investigation into Jordaan: 'We want to be treated like Jacob ... Soccer
  5. Broos names his final Bafana squad to meet Guinea and France Soccer

Latest Videos

‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA
Advertising sector should be fined R50bn for racism, says EFF