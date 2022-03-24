Pitso Mosimane up for Nickelodeon Kid's Choice award — here is how you can vote for him
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has been nominated for another award, grabbing a nod at this year's Nickelodeon Kid's Choice awards.
Mosimane has been nominated in the “Favourite African Star of the Year” category, alongside entertainers Focalistic, Major League, Makhadzi and Nigerian singer Tems.
Votes are open and will close on April 9.
The awards will be broadcast on NickToons (DStv Channel 308) at 2.30pm and on Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305) at 4.50pm on April 13.
The slimiest, surprisiest award show is back! 🥳— Nickelodeon Africa (@NickAfrica) March 22, 2022
Here to present your #KCA nominees for Fave African Star, is @LeraiRakoditsoe.
🤩 Your nominees for Favourite African Star: @FOCALISTIC, @MAJORLEAGUEDJZ, @MakhadziSA, @TheRealPitso, and @temsbaby.
✅ Vote at https://t.co/I4EG08JKCm pic.twitter.com/HMgltMknQE
The nomination comes after Mosimane secured his second consecutive bronze medal at the Fifa Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi and was bestowed with the Ubuntu Sports Diplomacy Award by the department of international relations and co-operation last month.
Speaking about the medal, Mosimane said it “was very special” because of the hurdles they had overcome.
“I mean, we were up against all odds. That’s why I say this medal for me [is special] as much as it is a bronze. This one was very special because I never trained the team,” he said.
“I never saw my players for two months as they went for the Arab Cup and when they came back, we had one training session with them.
“And then we played the CAF Super Cup. You could see my team struggling against Raja Casablanca. We won it on penalties.
“I had nine players in the Fifa Arab Cup, they played one match, and the following day they went to the Africa Cup of Nations. I don’t see them for one month again and I had them for one-and-a-half day after coming back from Cameroon to play the second game of the World Cup,” said Mosimane.
