×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Mané fires winning penalty as Salah misses, and Senegal soar to Qatar 2022

29 March 2022 - 22:13 By Reuters
Mohamed Elneny of Egypt and Idrissa Gueye of Senegal challenge for possession in the Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier at Diamniadio Olympic Stadium in Diamniadio, Senegal on March 29 2022.
Mohamed Elneny of Egypt and Idrissa Gueye of Senegal challenge for possession in the Qatar 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier at Diamniadio Olympic Stadium in Diamniadio, Senegal on March 29 2022.
Image: Aliou Dakar/BackpagePix

Sadio Mané delivered the winning spot-kick as Senegal edged Egypt 3-1 on penalties at the end of a tempestuous World Cup playoff second leg in Dakar on Tuesday to win a place at the finals in Qatar later this year.

Boulaye Dia scored in the fourth minute as Senegal won the second leg 1-0 for a 1-1 aggregate draw at the new Diamniadio Olympic Stadium, which was packed with a capacity 50,000 crowd hours before kickoff.

The nerve-filled shoot-out started with four misses, including from both captains — Kalidou Koulibaly and then Mohamed Salah — but Mané won the shoot-out, reprising his heroics in last month's Africa Cup of Nations final.

Egypt had netted a fourth-minute goal last Friday in the first leg in Cairo but that advantage was quickly eroded on Tuesday night.

Idrissa Gana Gueye's free-kick was cleared in the wrong direction by Egypt defender Ahmed Fattouh, straight into the path of Dia, who needed two attempts to bundle it over from close range.

READ MORE

Partey time as Ghana seal World Cup berth with draw in Nigeria

Thomas Partey's early strike via a goalkeeper error helped Ghana secure a 1-1 draw against hosts Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday, as they became the ...
Sport
1 hour ago

WATCH | Coaches speak on huge African World Cup qualifying matches

For 10 African teams, and the hopes of their nations, their 2022 World Cup moment of truth has arrived as five matches across the continent on ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Algeria, Tunisia fancied but other African playoffs in the balance

Algeria and Tunisia are heavily fancied to qualify on Tuesday for the Fifa World Cup but the outcome of the other three African playoffs for the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Africa's World Cup playoffs reflect shift in power to the north

Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia all took a significant step closer to the World Cup finals after Friday’s first legs of their playoff matches, but new ...
Sport
13 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. PSL announces dates for return of crowds to stadiums Soccer
  2. Safa president Danny Jordaan consolidates power at ordinary congress Soccer
  3. Sharks explain the absence of Nkosi who has been linked to the Bulls Rugby
  4. Salah gets better of Mane as Egypt edge Senegal, and Ghana and Nigeria draw in ... Soccer
  5. Sundowns Ladies win big at inaugural Hollywoodbets Super League awards Soccer

Latest Videos

Exclusive behind the scenes look at Oskido's 'Ayazizela' video shoot
Hundreds of supporters greet Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini ...