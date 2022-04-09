×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Werner, Mount fire as Chelsea run riot with 6-0 win over Saints

09 April 2022 - 20:51 By Reuters
Timo Werner of Chelsea celebrates after scoring their side's fifth goal with team mates during the Premier League match between Southampton and Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on April 09, 2022 in Southampton, England.
Timo Werner of Chelsea celebrates after scoring their side's fifth goal with team mates during the Premier League match between Southampton and Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on April 09, 2022 in Southampton, England.
Image: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Chelsea roared back to form as two goals each by Timo Werner and Mason Mount and first half strikes by Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz sealed a 6-0 Premier League win over Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday.

Chelsea went up 1-0 in the eighth minute as Alonso ran on to a deft flick by Mount and blasted in his first league goal since the opening day of the campaign.

Mount, Chelsea's leading scorer in the league this season, equalled his tally of nine goals from the previous campaign with a superb shot from outside the box after Southampton's shaky defence failed to deal with Ruben Loftus-Cheek's cross.

Southampton's implosion continued as Werner made up for his earlier misses by beating Jan Bednarek for pace before rounding Fraser Forster and finishing into an empty net. Havertz then swept in Chelsea's fourth after Werner hit the post again.

It was the seventh time Southampton conceded four or more in the first half of a league game under Ralph Hasenhuettl, raising fears among home fans of another humiliation along the lines of 9-0 defeats by Leicester City and Manchester United they suffered in previous seasons.

A relentless Chelsea were rewarded again after the break as Werner tapped in a rebound from N'Golo Kante's effort which was saved by Forster. Mount completed the rout with another simple finish in the 54th minute.

"It gives us confidence to get back winning and have that feeling. I said before every game is a final and that started today. We need to carry this on," Mount said.

It was the perfect tonic for the European champions, who were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid in the opening leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday after being thrashed 4-1 by Brentford last weekend.

Victory also helped Chelsea maintain their push for a top-four finish, with Thomas Tuchel's side third in the table with 62 points from 30 matches. They visit Madrid on Tuesday before next weekend's FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

"It was a good performance and a well deserved win. It's a tough stadium to come to but we made it look easy. In possession we were focused so it's a good performance and an excellent result," Tuchel said.

"We wanted to play with the same attitude but we have a lot of matches in the legs so we managed the game after that. It's easier when you lead than when you are down but it was a good mentality."

A deflated Southampton, who are 13th with 36 points, welcome Arsenal next Saturday.

MORE:

More trouble for Kaizer Chiefs as PSL confirms fresh charges

Kaizer Chiefs are in more trouble with the Premier Soccer League after the league charged the club for fielding ineligible players.
Sport
1 day ago

Everton boost survival hopes with win over woeful Man United

Manchester United's miserable season continued on Saturday as Everton boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a 1-0 win over Ralf Rangnick's ...
Sport
5 hours ago

WATCH | 'I'm disappointed': Mbule's agent Makaab responds to his suspension

The agent of suspended SuperSport United midfielder Sipho Mbule, Mike Makaab, has said he is disappointed with the actions of the club towards his ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Sundowns thrash minnows Summerfield Dynamos to advance to Nedbank Cup semifinal

As expected, Mamelodi Sundowns had no issues in progressing to the semifinal stage of the Nedbank Cup with a 5-0 thumping win over minnows ...
Sport
45 minutes ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. More trouble for Kaizer Chiefs as PSL confirms fresh charges Soccer
  2. Confirmed — Thomas Mlambo returns to SuperSport Soccer
  3. Revealed: Why Thomas Mlambo left the SABC and where he’s going next Soccer
  4. ‘What we are watching in the PSL is not football,’ says Masibusane Zongo Soccer
  5. SuperSport suspended Sipho Mbule for disrespect to teammates: Matthews Soccer

Latest Videos

'I'm very scared to be here': Diepsloot residents live in fear after deadly mob ...
'We will take action': President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Diepsloot protests ...