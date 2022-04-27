Pirates squander chance to make ground on Champions League finish

Orlando Pirates’ bid to qualify for the next edition of the Caf Champions League as DStv Premiership runners-up continued to wane as they squandered another opportunity to make ground with a 0-0 draw at home against lowly Chippa United on Wednesday.

Pirates again dominated proceedings and enjoyed the lions share of the ball but huffed and puffed in front of their fans at Orlando Stadium, and are five points behind Royal AM, who occupy the coveted second spot that comes with qualification for the Champions League.

Chances were far and few between for Chippa and one did not need to be a football genius to figure out that the Gqeberha team came to Soweto to play for a point, and hoped to snatch victory from the few inefficient counterattacks they managed.

While the first half was a yawn, as Pirates’ domination was not in attacking areas where they could hurt Chippa, there was much improvement in the second as substitute Sammy Seabi rattled the crossbar once for the visitors and Ntsikelelo Nyauza twice for the Buccaneers.

If Pirates fail to finish second, a situation that appears increasingly likely with each game, they will have to qualify for the Champions League the hard way by winning the 2021-22 Caf Confederation Cup, where they face Libya’s Al Ahli in the semifinals next month.