WATCH | Thousands of Real Madrid fans celebrate league title with team

Real's usually low-profile Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti was one of the more animated during the celebrations in the stadium and at Cibeles, closing his speech to the fans by shouting a battle cry: “Let's go against Man City!", in reference to their Champions League semifinal, second leg on Wednesday.

That game was the reason for the party ending early by Spanish standards, with the players leaving just past 9pm local time. Ancelotti had rested several regular starters with Real hosting the second leg in just a few days' time trailing 4-3.

Club president Florentino Perez was thrilled with the title and did not leave without words of praise for his team.

“We got everything right, from the players to the staff and the coach. For us, Ancelotti is just the best,” Perez said.

Ancelotti said he believes celebrating “is great for the mental aspect” but stressed that Sunday is a work day.

“We are professionals. Tonight we all celebrate together. Tomorrow we train and on Wednesday we have another important game,” Ancelotti said.

The only Real player to miss the celebrations was Wales forward Gareth Bale, who has rarely played this season due to injury, with fans and local media having turned on him. He was greeted by loud boos earlier this month as he made his first competitive home appearance on the Bernabeu pitch in more than two years during Real's 2-0 win over Getafe.

“So disappointed that I'm not able to be part of the celebrations this evening due to a bad back spasm but really proud of the team for winning the title! Enjoy tonight boys! #HalaMadrid,” Bale wrote in his social media accounts.