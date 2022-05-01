Zwane makes sobering admission that some of Chiefs’ players are not good enough

In one of the most brutally honest interviews with an SA coach in recent times, Arthur Zwane has given a harrowing description of the deep-rooted problems at struggling Kaizer Chiefs.

Amakhosi will end their seventh season without lifting a major trophy in 2021-22 and caretaker coach Zwane said some of the players at the club are simply not good enough to play for Chiefs.

Zwane, who has made himself available to take the club forward if given the opportunity, said results of the past seven seasons indicate Chiefs clearly lack the quality to compete for honours.

“We have players who have been part of the team for the past six to seven years and things haven’t been going our way and that alone tells you that there must be change,” he said.

“At the end of the day we are in the business of football, where we need results and when it comes to that we will try and see who we bring in, in terms of beefing up the squad. Also the players who should be released.