Arthur Zwane says Chiefs need to find their identity in hunt for success

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach Arthur Zwane believes Amakhosi need to find their identity to regain the dominance and glory days of yesteryear.

Chiefs have gone for seven seasons without any trophy success, quite a disappointing run for the side that used to be known as the cup kings of SA.

Zwane, a long time servant of the Glamour Boys, has been tasked with leading the side until the end of the season after the sacking of coach Stuart Baxter.

Despite Chiefs not getting favourable results in the two games Zwane has been in charge of, the former Amakhosi player has been commended by some for the type of play his side has displayed.