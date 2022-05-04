×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Jessica Motaung: Chiefs applying their minds to coaching situation

04 May 2022 - 15:34
Jessica Motaung says the team is carefully considering the coaching situation at Kaizer Chiefs.
Jessica Motaung says the team is carefully considering the coaching situation at Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs

With a particularly underwhelming the season coming to an end, Kaizer Chiefs are carefully applying their minds to the coaching situation at the club, marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung said.

Amakhosi are without a coach after they fired Stuart Baxter on April 21 and the club is under the guidance of Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard in caretaker capacities.

Since Baxter left after Chiefs' 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat to SuperSport United, Amakhosi lost three matches in succession to Stellenbosch FC, Golden Arrows and Cape Town City before they beat Marumo Gallants on Tuesday night.

Chiefs are increasingly outsiders to qualify for the Caf Champions League or Confederation Cup next season by finishing second or third in the Premiership.

“We continue to apply our minds to the coaching situation,” Motaung said. “Well done to the team last night [Tuesday’s win over Gallants]. We will finish the season off and obviously make the announcements in due course.”

Zwane has already raised his hand to take the job permanently if the club's powers that be look in his direction when they decide on the replacement for Baxter.

In other developments out of Naturena, Chiefs and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) are headed for court next week in the matter of Amakhosi’s missed fixtures against Arrows and CT City in December. The case at the South Gauteng High Court starts on Tuesday.

“In terms of the court case, it is happening but I really can’t speak about it now because it is sub-judice,” Motaung said.

READ MORE

Motaung reiterates commitment to Chiefs women’s team as she joins Caf

Kaizer Chiefs’ marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung has said that they are working tirelessly behind the scenes to start a women’s ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Dolly’s strike ends barren run as Kaizer Chiefs edge Gallants

There were about 700 supporters at FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening who might feel they didn’t get a performance and atmosphere worth their while and ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Chiefs coach Zwane on players with off-field problems: ‘Discipline is everything’

While suspended Dumisani Zuma’s name was not mentioned, Kaizer Chiefs caretaker co-coach Arthur Zwane had stern words for footballers with discipline ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Junior Khanye: Arthur Zwane not ready to coach Kaizer Chiefs

Football social media hotshot Junior Khanye is worried the club’s downward spiral could destroy Arthur “10111” Zwane’s coaching career before it even ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs suspend Dumisani Zuma for second time in six months Soccer
  2. Rulani Mokwena: Steve Komphela may play in Sundowns’ defence Soccer
  3. Jomo Cosmos relegated from SA football professional ranks Soccer
  4. There may still be a in twist in Jomo Cosmos’ relegation from the NFD Soccer
  5. Downs’ Mokwena: What do Ncikazi’s Woolworths comments say to Pirates’ players? Soccer

Latest Videos

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter provides update on stage 2 load-shedding
We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart