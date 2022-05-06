×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Swallows boost survival hopes with hard-fought draw against SuperSport

06 May 2022 - 21:45
Swallows attacker Ruzaigh Gamildien challenged by Luke Fleurs of SuperSport United during the DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.
Swallows attacker Ruzaigh Gamildien challenged by Luke Fleurs of SuperSport United during the DStv Premiership match at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Swallows earned a priceless away point during their drama-filled 2-2 DStv Premiership encounter with SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday night.

With this share of the spoils, Swallows’ mission of avoiding automatic relegation remains firmly in their hands as they are three points adrift of bottom-of-the-log Baroka with two games remaining.

For SuperSport, they remain in eighth spot on the standings and they may be overtaken at the weekend by Golden Arrows, Sekhukhune United or Marumo Gallants.

Swallows will be hoping that Baroka drop points in their next and crucial match against Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

United opened the scoring in the eighth minute when defender Kegan Johannes blasted the ball into an empty net from close range despite pressure from Junaid Sait.

Swallows equalised in the 50th minute through the effort of Ruzaigh Gamildien who connected with a close range pass that was delivered by attacker Monnapule Saleng.

United retook the lead after 70 minutes when Iqraam Rayners finished a dangerous pass from the right wing that was delivered by busy Gamphani Lungu.

There was drama deep into optional time when referee Victor Hlungwani controversially pointed to the spot saying that Kagiso Malinga was brought down in the box by SuperSport’s Selaelo Rasebotja.

Dillan Solomons sent SuperSport goalkeeper Boalefa Pule the wrong way and earned Swallows this important away point.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Jessica Motaung: Chiefs applying their minds to coaching situation

With a particularly underwhelming the season coming to an end, Kaizer Chiefs are applying their minds to the coaching situation at the club, ...
Sport
2 days ago

Chiefs coach Zwane on players with off-field problems: ‘Discipline is everything’

While suspended Dumisani Zuma’s name was not mentioned, Kaizer Chiefs caretaker co-coach Arthur Zwane had stern words for footballers with discipline ...
Sport
2 days ago

‘People laughed at me when I said Shalulile was the best striker in SA’ — Da Gama

Sekhukhune United co-coach Owen Da Gama says he was laughed at when he said Peter Shalulile, then his player at Highlands Park and now Mamelodi ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I won’t stoop so low’ — Swallows boss Lesufi hits back at ex-coach Truter Soccer
  2. DA calls on Safa to reverse decision to award R20.8m honorarium Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs star Dolly compares Arthur Zwane with Stuart Baxter Soccer
  4. Soccer stars like Senzo thrown into celebrity lifestyle with no guidance: Marawa Sport
  5. Jessica Motaung: Chiefs applying their minds to coaching situation Soccer

Latest Videos

'Help! Lion!' Turns out it was just a shopping bag
Mapping the final moments before Hillary Gardee's murder