'Desiree Ellis has not improved Banyana': Portia Modise slams women's national team coach

Outspoken former Banyana Banyana star Portia Modise has made shocking claims that current national coach Desiree Ellis hasn’t improved the side and is benefiting from the foundation that was laid by former coach Vera Pauw.

This despite Ellis having enjoyed a successful spell in charge of the senior women’s team side after Dutch-born coach Pauw resigned in 2016.

Ellis has led Banyana to their first ever Fifa Women’s World Cup appearance in France in 2019 after she guided them to a silver medal at the 2018 African Women’s Cup of Nations (Awcon).

Ellis has another opportunity to lead SA to back-to-back World Cup appearances as her team will be participating in this year’s Awcon to be held in Morocco in July.

However, Modise says credit for Banyana’s success is being given to the wrong person.

“People might think that Desiree came and did a good job at Banyana, but the truth is that she has done nothing,” Modise told the media during the launch of her book titled “From Portia Modise With Love” on Thursday.

“I was part of that team and I know what Vera Pauw did in order for us to have those performances that helped us to qualify for the World Cup,” said the player who retired in 2015.

“If you check other African countries, that time when we qualified for the World Cup, they didn’t bring their powerful players because of some issues.