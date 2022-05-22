Chelsea end third, Spurs fourth, Arsenal fifth and Man United sixth

A last-minute goal from substitute Ross Barkley earned Chelsea a 2-1 Premier League win over already-relegated Watford on Sunday in a low-key end to a turbulent season for the London side.

Barkley headed in a Reece James cross three minutes after Watford's Dan Gosling had equalised for the Hornets. It was a busy finish to an otherwise unremarkable end-of-term game.

Germany's Kai Havertz had put Chelsea ahead in the 11th minute when he ran in unmarked to meet a low cross from Brazilian winger Kenedy.

There were many empty seats at Stamford Bridge, with Chelsea operating under special licence because of government sanctions imposed on departing Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

The result made no change to the Premier League table. Chelsea, whose ownership deal with a US-led consortium is still awaiting full approval, finished the season in third place.

Tottenham Hotspur secured Champions League qualification by thrashing relegated Norwich City 5-0 at Carrow Road.

Two goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Heung-Min Son, and a Harry Kane header guaranteed Antonio Conte's side a fourth-place finish and a spot in Europe's elite club competition for the first time in three seasons.

Spurs finish the season on 71 points, two ahead of Arsenal in fifth who will play in next season's Europa League.

Arsenal did all they could as they hammered Everton 5-1 on Sunday but there was little air of celebration for the home fans as Spur's win at Norwich ensured the Gunners’ London rivals took the final Champions League berth to leave Arsenal fifth.

A week ago this fixture promised to be dripping with jeopardy, with Arsenal still strongly in the Champions League hunt and Everton fighting for survival, but Arsenal's 2-0 defeat at Newcastle United left them needing Spurs to slip up, while Everton's 3-2 comeback win over Crystal Palace ensured their safety.

Relieved Everton coach Frank Lampard made six changes and it showed as his team were over-run for most of the game, deservedly trailing at half time to a Gabriel Martinelli penalty via a VAR handball call and an Eddie Nketiah header within four minutes, before substitute Donny van de Beek pulled one back in stoppage time.

Arsenal repeated the trick within three minutes midway through the second half as Cedric Soares swept in the third and Gabriel Magalhaes banged in the fourth before Martin Odegaard topped it off with an excellent goal, drifting past two defenders then slotting into the corner.

At full time the home fans gave Arsenal a good send-off but it was the Everton supporters, still giddy from their Crystal Palace comeback on Thursday, who were making all the noise.

Arsenal, who last played in the Champions League in 2016-17 after 19 straight years of making it under Arsene Wenger, will have to settle for a place in the Europa League, while Everton will just be relieved to be still in the top flight — where they have spent more years than any other club — come August.

Manchester United secured their ticket to the Europa League ending in sixth place despite losing 1-0 away at Crystal Palace.

Forward Wilfried Zaha scored against his former team in the first half as Palace celebrated their first-ever Premier League victory over United at home.

Ralf Rangnick's tenure as interim manager came to an end with United collecting 58 points, their lowest tally in Premier League history.