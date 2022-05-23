‘We have been nursing players’ feelings for far too long’ — Chiefs coach Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Arthur Zwane again stressed the need for serious changes at the club after they finished outside the continental club competitions places for the second season running.

In an era where bitter rivals Mamelodi Sundowns have ruled the roost domestically, Amakhosi have been reduced to bridesmaids with no trophy to show in seven seasons.

Chiefs ended another disappointing campaign, sitting in fourth spot on 47 points from 30 matches, and are likely to be overtaken by Royal AM, who have two games in hand.

This season Sundowns started by winning the MTN8, they went on to win the league title with four matches to spare and are on course for a treble if they beat Marumo Gallants in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday.

“I can say things that people might see differently. Others might say I think I know too much or I am too harsh on players. But the reality we know and it is that we didn’t have good enough players to play for this team,” Zwane said after Chiefs' 2-2 draw in their final league game against Swallows on Saturday.