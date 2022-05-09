Arthur Zwane says Kaizer Chiefs will be better served by an SA coach

Kaizer Chiefs caretaker co-coach Arthur Zwane believes the club will be in better hands under a local coach who understands SA players and their backgrounds.

“We are dealing with sensitive issues in this country and a lot of people take those things for granted,” the former Amakhosi winger said.

“They don’t know where these boys come from. You’re dealing with players who have got issues with their ancestors and some people take it for granted, because they don’t have that background and experience.

“They’ll always say, 'No, this boy is a problem', and all that. That’s why I am saying it is important to understand the culture of the players, as a coach.

“I don’t have a problem with someone who comes from Europe as long as they adapt and not want to change the way we do things.”