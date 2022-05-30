'It's Pitso Mosimane Day' — Mzansi backs Pitso for third Champions League title in a row

SA football fans have backed Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane to win the Caf Champions League final on Monday evening and make history.

Mosimane will be in the history books as the first coach to win three Champions League titles in a row and equal former Al Ahly coach Manuel Jose’s record of four titles.

His side face a tough Wydad Athletic at their homeground, the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, Morocco.

Mosimane won the 2016 Champions League with Sundowns. He won his second title with Al Ahly in 2020 and again a year later against Kaizer Chief.

Eyebrows have been raised by the final taking place at Wydad's homeground, with Al Ahly appealing unsuccessfully for the venue to be changed.

Mosimane said a victory in such circumstances would be “historic”.

“We will play the cup final where it's supposed to be played. And the cup final is here, and we are here.

“We are football people. The rest is politics. And it would be nice to win it here. I think it can be historic if we win it here.”

Fans believe it is possible and have flooded social media with predictions for the final.

Here's a glimpse of what they are saying: