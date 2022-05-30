×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

'It's Pitso Mosimane Day' — Mzansi backs Pitso for third Champions League title in a row

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
30 May 2022 - 12:02
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane eyes his fourth Caf Champions League title, and his third with Al Ahly.
Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane eyes his fourth Caf Champions League title, and his third with Al Ahly.
Image: REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

SA football fans have backed Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane to win the Caf Champions League final on Monday evening and make history.

Mosimane will be in the history books as the first coach to win three Champions League titles in a row and equal former Al Ahly coach Manuel Jose’s record of four titles.

His side face a tough Wydad Athletic at their homeground, the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, Morocco.

Mosimane won the 2016 Champions League with Sundowns. He won his second title with Al Ahly in 2020 and again a year later against Kaizer Chief.

Eyebrows have been raised by the final taking place at Wydad's homeground, with Al Ahly appealing unsuccessfully for the venue to be changed.

Mosimane said a victory in such circumstances would be “historic”.

“We will play the cup final where it's supposed to be played. And the cup final is here, and we are here.

“We are football people. The rest is politics. And it would be nice to win it here. I think it can be historic if we win it here.”

Fans believe it is possible and have flooded social media with predictions for the final. 

Here's a glimpse of what they are saying:

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

I think it will be historic if we win it here, says Pitso ahead of Morocco final

Al Ahly coach upbeat despite Wydad Athletic having home ground advantage for Champions League final
Sport
19 hours ago

Mzansi flavour peppers Champions League final

That no South African club will be involved in tomorrow’s Caf Champions League final doesn’t mean the spectacle will be short of SA flavour. On the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ahly coach Mosimane recommends Gomes for Ikhamanga award before Caf final

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane appears to have turned on the flattery for SA referee Victor Gomes who will blow Monday night’s Caf Champions League ...
Sport
5 days ago

Five times SA teams featured in high stakes CAF cup finals over the past decade

Over the past ten years, a few SA teams have showed serious appetite for continental competitions with some appearing in five CAF cup finals.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Junior, Amakhosi’s new uncrowned chief Sport
  2. Kaizer Motaung junior says Chiefs will announce more changes soon Soccer
  3. Mngqithi explains how he navigated through the co-coaching arrangement at ... Soccer
  4. Nyathi scolds ex-teammates as Bafana legends at odds over Safa elections Soccer
  5. Real Madrid stun Liverpool 1-0 to clinch Champions League title Soccer

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings