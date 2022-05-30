'It's Pitso Mosimane Day' — Mzansi backs Pitso for third Champions League title in a row
SA football fans have backed Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane to win the Caf Champions League final on Monday evening and make history.
Mosimane will be in the history books as the first coach to win three Champions League titles in a row and equal former Al Ahly coach Manuel Jose’s record of four titles.
His side face a tough Wydad Athletic at their homeground, the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca, Morocco.
Mosimane won the 2016 Champions League with Sundowns. He won his second title with Al Ahly in 2020 and again a year later against Kaizer Chief.
Eyebrows have been raised by the final taking place at Wydad's homeground, with Al Ahly appealing unsuccessfully for the venue to be changed.
Mosimane said a victory in such circumstances would be “historic”.
“We will play the cup final where it's supposed to be played. And the cup final is here, and we are here.
“We are football people. The rest is politics. And it would be nice to win it here. I think it can be historic if we win it here.”
Fans believe it is possible and have flooded social media with predictions for the final.
Here's a glimpse of what they are saying:
100% behind Al Ahly and Sir Pitso 🔴🔴🦅🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/swa4uKF9ch— Mahlobo (@Bheki_Nyathi) May 30, 2022
all the best my friend @TheRealPitso 🏆 https://t.co/VdmwwQxRAF— Gavin Hunt (@gavinhunt12) May 27, 2022
The Don @TheRealPitso and The Lion Of Judah @percymuzitau22 to make it back-back-back🇿🇦 https://t.co/kxwdftnjfS pic.twitter.com/wRPRyrW8Sb— Phoenix Nkosikhona Mnguni (@mnguni_phoenix) May 30, 2022
@TheRealPitso Good Luck Son Of The Soil we are behind you.— Oupa Senare (@oupamazakazaori) May 30, 2022
Pictures were taken Tonight after final whistle @TheRealPitso @MTSports10 #ChangingTheGame #CAFCLFinal pic.twitter.com/FUPAPnph05— Teko Champ12n Mokaiwa (@TMokaiwa) May 30, 2022
Well wishes to @TheRealPitso @percymuzitau22 .... against all odds we are behind you.— Jeffrey Chauke (@JfChauke) May 30, 2022
All the best to the team of century @AlAhlyEnglish
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.