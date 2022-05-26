Broos names squad for Bafana’s Afcon qualifier against Morocco

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has named his 23-man squad for next month’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco in Rabat.

SA open their campaign in the now three-team Group K at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Thursday June 9.

Broos named just four midfielders — Portugal-based Sphelelo Sithole of Belenenses, Orlando Pirates’ Goodman Mosele, Yusuf Maart of Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs’ Phathutshedzo Nange — in his squad.

However he has a number of utility players among his defenders and forwards who can also play in midfield.

The coach has stuck with many of the young players who earned results for him as SA ran Ghana close in last year’s 2022 World Cup qualifying group stage, bowing out on the same points and goal difference as the Black Stars, but less goals scored.