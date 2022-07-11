Pogba returns to Juventus after leaving Manchester United

Pogba had rarely grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and the fans' patience eventually wore thin as many wondered how Pogba was able to play a leading role in France's World Cup victory in 2018 but struggle at United.

Despite a promising start last season, when he had five assists in his first two games, he made only 16 league starts as the club failed to qualify for the Champions League once again. With his contract winding down, his refusal to sign an extension also made him a lightning rod for much of the criticism United's squad endured in their worst campaign in Premier League history with respect to points scored.

His soured relationship with the fans came to a head when they booed him off the pitch after his withdrawal in a game against Norwich City in April, with the Frenchman appearing to cup his ears in the direction of the United supporters. Three days later, Pogba's career at United ended in a whimper at Anfield when he lasted only nine minutes before an injury forced Ralf Rangnick to hook him off as Liverpool went on to win 4-0.

Pogba was meant to find redemption in that game having been sent off in a humiliating 5-0 defeat in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford and Rangnick admitted at the time that he may not play again in the season. He never did.