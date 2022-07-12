Sundowns sign highly-regarded north African defender

Mamelodi Sundowns have continued to bolster their side for next forthcoming campaign with the recruitment of highly-regarded Moroccan central defender Abdel Moneim Boutawil.

Boutawil’s club, Chabab Mohammédia, announced on the social media platforms on Tuesday morning that they have concluded a deal with the Brazilians for the transfer of the left-footed defender.

Boutawil is seen as replacement for Ricardo Nascimento, who last season joined Royal AM.