Sundowns sign highly-regarded north African defender
Mamelodi Sundowns have continued to bolster their side for next forthcoming campaign with the recruitment of highly-regarded Moroccan central defender Abdel Moneim Boutawil.
Boutawil’s club, Chabab Mohammédia, announced on the social media platforms on Tuesday morning that they have concluded a deal with the Brazilians for the transfer of the left-footed defender.
Boutawil is seen as replacement for Ricardo Nascimento, who last season joined Royal AM.
🔴⚫️ رسميا : اللاعب عبد المنعم بوطويل ينتقل لنادي ماميلودي صن داونز الجنوب إفريقي🇿🇦 @Masandawana .— Chabab Mohammedia - SCCM (@SCCMofficiel) July 11, 2022
كل التوفيق عبد المنعم 🔴⚫️ #wearechabab pic.twitter.com/41vR2e1ss7
Sundowns, who are usually busy on the market, have only signed Sipho Mbule from crosstown rivals SuperSport United during this window.
“The player Abdel Moneim Boutawil moves to the club Mamelodi Sundowns,” Mohammédia said.
Sundowns are yet to comment on Boutawil’s eminent arrival.