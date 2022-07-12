×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Sundowns sign highly-regarded north African defender

12 July 2022 - 10:04
Mamelodi Sundowns have signed Moroccan central defender Abdel Moneim Boutawil from Chabab Mohammédia FC.
Mamelodi Sundowns have signed Moroccan central defender Abdel Moneim Boutawil from Chabab Mohammédia FC.
Image: Chabab Mohammédia FC/Twitter

Mamelodi Sundowns have continued to bolster their side for next forthcoming campaign with the recruitment of highly-regarded Moroccan central defender Abdel Moneim Boutawil.

Boutawil’s club, Chabab Mohammédia, announced on the social media platforms on Tuesday morning that they have concluded a deal with the Brazilians for the transfer of the left-footed defender.

Boutawil is seen as replacement for Ricardo Nascimento, who last season joined Royal AM.

Sundowns, who are usually busy on the market, have only signed Sipho Mbule from crosstown rivals SuperSport United during this window.

“The player Abdel Moneim Boutawil moves to the club Mamelodi Sundowns,” Mohammédia said.

Sundowns are yet to comment on Boutawil’s eminent arrival.

READ MORE

Mngqithi says they are happy with Mbule's progress

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi says the technical team has been impressed by Sipho Mbule’s progress since joining the club.
Sport
3 days ago

Former Bafana star Modise to manage talent as he launches new business venture

Former Bafana Bafana star player Teko “The General” Modise has launched a new talent management agency aimed at helping sports and other talented ...
Sport
2 days ago

Sundowns make final decision on in-demand striker Peter Shalulile

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has confirmed their most-prized player Peter Shalulile will remain at the club.
Sport
5 days ago

I don't want to talk about it any more: SuperSport United CEO Matthews on rumours of club being on sale

SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews is tired of fielding questions every start of the new season of the club being sold.
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Drama galore on the fourth day of Cosafa Cup as Malawi, Mauritius bow out Soccer
  2. Former Bafana star Modise to manage talent as he launches new business venture Soccer
  3. Ex-Orlando Pirates star Daine Klate is Chippa United’s new coach Soccer
  4. Banyana get third Wafcon win against Botswana, face Tunisia in quarters Soccer
  5. MARK KEOHANE | The disappointment was the way the Boks folded Sport

Latest Videos

19 identified as July unrest instigators, authorities vow justice will be done
Enyobeni mass funeral: Ramaphosa, Cele give speeches to mourners