×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs target Letsoalo joins Sekhukhune along with Ntiya-Ntiya

14 July 2022 - 14:30
Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
Victor Letsoalo of Royal AM during a DStv Premiership match between against Chippa United in September.
Victor Letsoalo of Royal AM during a DStv Premiership match between against Chippa United in September.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Sekhukhune United have completed the signing of striker Victor Letsoalo from Royal AM plus former Kaizer Chiefs left-back Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, bringing the number of new players they've acquired in the off-season to a whopping 14.

Letsoalo was linked to Chiefs before the start of last season and there were rumours in recent weeks he could go to Naturena after he made it clear he wanted out of Royal.

Though Sekhukhune are yet to confirm the two new signings, TimesLIVE has learnt Ntiya-Ntiya will be in the club's squad to go to Durban this weekend as part of their preparation for the new season. Letsoalo will join the team on Monday after completing his medical. 

The 29-year-old Letsoalo (15 goals) finished last season as a runner-up to Mamelodi Sundowns' Peter Shalulile (23 goals) on the DStv Premiership scoring chart.

The signing at Royal of strikers Samir Nurković from Chiefs and Ruzaigh Gamildien from Swallows FC may have further prompted Letsoalo to seek a move from the Durban team.

Letsoalo and Ntiya-Ntiya will join Linda Mntambo, Denwin Farmer, Abednego Mosiatlhaga, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Elias Mokwana, Tshepo Mokhaba, Badra Ali Sangare among Sekhukhune signings before the 2022-2023 season. The others are Tresor Yamba, Thamsanqa Masiya, Wonderboy Makhubu, Daniel Cardoso and Lesego Sebetlela. 

Sekhukhune will open their second season in the top-flight with an away league fixture against Maritzburg United on August 6 before welcoming Lamontville Golden Arrows at their new home ground, Peter Mokaba Stadium, on August 10.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Kaizer Chiefs have to spend R100m to compete with Sundowns: experts

Football transfer experts in SA have predicted that Kaizer Chiefs may need to spend up to R100m during the present and the next few transfer windows ...
Sport
2 hours ago

UCT to honour Chiefs founder Kaizer Motaung with a doctorate

The university said Kaizer Motaung will be honoured with an honorary doctorate in social sciences, along with six other recipients, this month.
Sport
1 week ago

‘I was a cashier, a gate controller’: PSL chair Khoza on who can succeed him

Irvin Khoza has urged football clubs to recognise that whoever replaces him as chair of the Premier Soccer League should be versed in the value chain ...
Sport
1 week ago

Jerry Sadike, the beautiful and debonair ‘Jairzinho’ of SA football

Tributes pour in for one of the most skilful and exciting players of SA football’s golden era
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. SuperSport boss Hunt: ‘You won’t find the smell of the dressing room in a ... Soccer
  2. Banyana rocked by Covid-19 outbreak ahead of quarterfinal against Tunisia Soccer
  3. Sundowns sign highly regarded north African defender Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs have to spend R100m to compete with Sundowns: experts Sport
  5. Siyabonga Sangweni: Pirates rushed Thulani Hlatshwayo into the captaincy Soccer

Latest Videos

Faces of tragedy: Families of Soweto tavern shooting victims describe ...
Tavern owner concerned about security following Soweto mass shooting incident ...